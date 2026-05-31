One Of Consumer Reports' Favorite Small Tablets Isn't Made By Apple

The iPad mini 7, with its high-end specs packed inside a compact body, can be a great choice for buyers looking for a powerful tablet that's not too heavy and doesn't take up too much space. It's Apple's smallest tablet, taking the top two positions in Consumer Reports' rankings for tablets with displays of about eight inches. Coming in third in Consumer Reports' ranking is a different powerful tablet with a small footprint, one that's not made by Apple. The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is the device in question, a tablet launched in January 2025, a few months after Apple introduced the iPad mini 7.

The Legion Tab Gen 3 originally matched Apple's price point for the Wi-Fi iPad mini 7, at $499.99, but the device is now available at lower prices, starting under $450. The Legion Tab Gen 3 features a slightly larger screen than the iPad mini 7's 8.3-inch panel, an 8.8-inch display that supports 500 nits of typical brightness and 165 Hz refresh rate. The Legion-branded tablet also supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10, and has a higher resolution than the iPad mini 7 (2,560 by 1,600 compared to 2,266 by 1,488).

Other specs include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB or 512 GB of storage, a vapor chamber, a dual-lens camera on the back (13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors), and an 8-megapixel sensor on the front. The 6,550 mAh battery supports 45 W charging. Connectivity-wise, the Legion Tab Gen 3 features Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and two USB-C ports, one of which supports 10 Gb/s data transfers. The tablet weighs about 350 grams and has a thickness of 7.79 mm.