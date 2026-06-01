Not Wind, Not Solar: Mini Nuclear Reactors Could Fix America's Energy Problems

America's nuclear boondoggle may be coming to an end, as the Department of Energy looks to deploy a new generation of nuclear reactors. Although the U.S operates 98 gigawatts of nuclear capacity, high costs, difficult licensing processes, the specter of nuclear disasters like Three Mile Island, Chernobyl, and the Santa Susana Field Laboratory (possibly the worst nuclear disaster in American history) have stunted its expansion. However, the Trump administration believes that a federal spending surge, eased regulations, and expedited supply chains could reverse this trend. With a goal of reaching 400 gigawatts by 2050, the administration has pinned its nuclear hopes on Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). Supported by a $900 million investment fund, the administration believes that these smaller nuclear reactors are the key to the country's clean energy future.

Advocates claim that SMRs — and their smaller subset, microreactors – are a cheaper, safer, more malleable alternative to traditional nuclear power plants, making them a potentially critical clean energy source. Capable of being deployed in both major cities and isolated rural areas, microreactors could alleviate the mounting energy crisis accelerated by artificial intelligence and other energy-greedy industries. However, critics caution that today's SMRs might incur more costs and nuclear waste per megawatt. Uncertain safety risks amidst decimated safety regulations further complicate the technology's future.

While America's SMR grid remains hypothetical, roughly $15.4 billion in global investments have caused a surge in SMR projects worldwide. To date, however, only two commercial projects are active: Russia's KLT-40S and China's HTR-PM. Roughly 74 new projects are under development, with another 50 pre-project agreements already in place. The U.S., for its part, has made SMRs a pillar of its energy platform. With Silicon Valley entering the fray, the nascent technology could save or doom America's energy future.