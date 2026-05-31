5 Of The Best Streaming Bundles That Can Save You Money
Streaming services started as cheaper alternatives to cable TV, allowing you to watch hundreds of titles in one place at your own convenience and without ads. But over time, multiple platforms have raised their prices to the point that they are no longer cheap individually. That's why some services have introduced more affordable plans with ads to help keep prices lower. In addition to higher prices, one of the worst things about modern streaming services is content fragmentation, which has made it impossible to watch everything in one place. As a result, if you want access to a variety of content, you might have to pay for multiple streaming services.
Fortunately, there are various bundles that consolidate subscriptions from multiple streaming services into a single monthly payment. One main appeal of streaming bundles is that they can help you save money on entertainment compared to paying for subscriptions individually. Even better, these bundles also give you access to a variety of content from multiple services in a single place. If you're looking to access content catalogs from multiple streaming platforms for less, these five are among the best streaming bundles available that can help you save money.
Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max
The first streaming bundle that can save you money is the Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max bundle. This package has been around since its initial launch in 2024. Under the bundle, you can choose to have access to the three services with or without ads. The ad-supported version of the bundle gives you access to all three platforms at a price of $19.99/month. The version with no ads is a bit more expensive, going for $32.99/month.
Both versions might seem a bit pricey at first, but you'll be saving quite a lot compared to paying for them individually. For instance, a single Disney+ subscription plan with and without ads costs $11.99/month and $18.99/month, respectively. The ad-supported bundle saves you $13 a month or 42% compared to if you paid for Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max individually, while the ad-free version saves you $21/month, which is equivalent to about 41%.
Disney+ and Hulu
If you're not a fan of HBO Originals, Warner Bros. films, the DC Universe, and other content that HBO Max offers and would rather skip the platform, you can opt for the Disney+ and Hulu bundle. This bundle offers only content from Disney+ and Hulu and can save you a lot of cash if you've been paying for both streaming services separately. You can get this bundle for just $12.99/month if you go for the ad-supported version, which includes commercials between content. On the other hand, the Disney+ and Hulu premium bundle without ads will set you back by $19.99/month.
Paid separately, the two platforms will cost you $23.98/month for the ad-supported plans and a total of $37.98/month for their expensive subscriptions without ads ($18.99/month for Hulu Premium and $18.99/month for Disney+ Premium). That means you'll be saving $10.99 and $17.99, respectively, which is equivalent to paying for one platform's subscription plan and getting another for just a dollar.
Apple TV+ and Peacock
Apple raised the price of its Apple TV+ subscription in mid-2025 for the first time since 2023, bumping it up by 30% from $9.99 to $12.99 per month. Peacock also revised its subscription prices upward in July 2025, adding an extra $3 to both the Premium Monthly and Premium Plus Monthly plans. Fortunately, it wasn't long after the individual price hikes that Apple TV and Peacock teamed up to launch a streaming bundle, allowing users who were paying for the two services separately to save money. Thanks to this, you can get both Apple TV and Peacock for $14.99/month, although this only gives you access to the ad-supported tier of the latter. If you want ad-free access to Peacock, you'll have to pay $19.99/month.
Getting the Apple TV and Peacock bundle means you'll be saving $9.99/month for the ad-free version and $8.99/month for Peacock with ads. That translates to savings of at least $107.88 over a year, which you can channel to some other non-streaming-related subscription. If you're a sports fan, the Apple TV and Peacock bundle can also meet your needs, as these platforms include some live sports events. Apple TV includes Formula 1 races and every MLS game, while Peacock has NBA, MLB, and Premier League matches.
Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Unlimited Bundle
For sports fanatics who want access to sports and a wide catalog of movies and TV shows when there are no live events, the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Unlimited Bundle is worth considering, as it can save you a good amount of cash. With ESPN Unlimited, this bundle gives you access to a variety of sports content. It offers access to a variety of live sports events, including soccer (such as the Spanish La Liga and German Bundesliga), college football, NBA, WNBA, NFL, NHL, WWE, and more. The Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Unlimited Bundle starts at $35.99/month, which includes an ad-supported version of Hulu and Disney+.
To get rid of ads from Disney+ and Hulu in the bundle, you have to pay $44.99/month for the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Unlimited Premium Bundle. Depending on the plan that you select, this bundle will save you $17.98 or $22.98 per month, which is about 33% compared to paying for the three services separately.
Philo Bundle+
Cable and satellite TV services are pricey, with some asking for more than $100/month. If you're looking for a budget-friendly option, live TV streaming services are a great alternative, as they're often cheaper than cable TV. That said, if you want a mix of live TV and on-demand streaming content for less, Philo's Bundle+ plan is worth checking out. Philo is a live television streaming service that offers a mix of on-demand content, which includes thousands of movies and TV shows, as well as the good old TV channels. The Philo Bundle+ combines everything in the site's Essential plan, plus access to AMC+, Discovery+, and HBO Max's Basic plan with ads.
Philo's Essential plan, which is part of this bundle, features 70 live TV channels, including the likes of Paramount, MTV, BET, Nickelodeon, OWN, and TLC. The Essential plan also offers access to thousands of on-demand titles and gives you a year of unlimited DVR, allowing you to record and watch your favorite shows at your convenience. Paid separately, Philo's Essential plan costs $25/month, but this bundle costs just $33/month. That means you'll save $17 every month compared to paying for the three services separately.
How we selected these streaming bundles
There are quite a number of streaming bundles available, and all of these options promise to save you money compared to paying for subscriptions individually. To select five of the best options, we rounded up streaming bundles that include major streaming services with sizable content catalogs and a mix of content to suit the needs of different users. We made sure to include bundles that offer services with on-demand content, as well as bundles that have live television channels and sports content.