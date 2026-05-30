Which Star Trek Ship Is The Franchise's Most Powerful?

The Borg love a geometric shape. Alongside the cube, they've also fielded a deadly sphere, the scout version of the more heavily weaponized cube. However, the cube remains the pinnacle of Borg military technology, a nearly invincible starship capable of annihilating entire fleets of enemy vessels. Borg cubes are staggering in size, dwarfing nearly every other vessel portrayed in the "Star Trek" universe, as the cast of "The Next Generation" when they time-travelled to battle the assimilating aliens in First Contact.

They measure more than three kilometers per edge, with an internal volume of over 28 cubic kilometers. More terrifying is their weaponry, however. A Borg cube bristles with deadly weaponry, including missiles capable of draining enemy ships' shields, a cutting laser that can either surgically dismember or disintegrate pieces of a starship, and a tractor beam that paralyzes a foe while also siphoning away its shields.

The true strength of a Borg cube, however, is its durability. Cubes make use of a specialized electromagnetic field that renders them nearly invulnerable to many weapons and capable of adapting to nearly any other (not wholly dissimilar from the rejected landing field technology that never made the show). They're also able to regenerate their hulls, quickly repairing any damage an enemy attack is able to inflict. In its first large-scale encounter with a Borg cube, at the infamous Battle of Wolf 359, Starfleet lost 39 of the 40 ships it deployed while inflicting trivial damage to the cube.