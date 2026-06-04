Not Bose, Not Sony: These Over-Ear Noise-Canceling Headphones Get Consumer Reports' Top Rating
For many people, purchasing a new pair of the best headphones is an exciting event. For others, particularly those who are looking to get the most bang for their buck, it can be a daunting task. Choosing between different types, brands, and frequency responses is often difficult. With so many intricacies, just picking a pair of headphones on brand power alone is completely understandable. Surprisingly, though, the top-rated pair in the current market isn't Bose, Sony, or even the audiophile darling, Sennheiser.
Per Consumer Reports, the best over-ear noise-canceling headphones are actually Apple AirPods Max 2. The original iteration of this product was well-received by the wider public, so you shouldn't blame Apple for keeping what worked the first time around while also providing a series of massive upgrades. These headphones may sport a nearly identical design and feel eerily similar to their predecessor, but in terms of features, Apple AirPods Max 2 comes with improved active noise cancelling (ANC), a bunch of quality-of-life bells and whistles, and significant updates to the sound quality itself.
As an Apple product made for the wider consumer base, these noise-cancelling headphones justify the $549 price point to many. But the real question is whether they hold their own in terms of fidelity and sound. Fortunately, they do. The audio experience they deliver is top-notch, with many users praising improvements in both the overall sound quality and the ANC, which is much more effective this time around.
What makes Apple AirPods Max 2 so good
Considering Consumer Reports' over-ear noise-canceling headphones list also ranks hard hitters like Sennheiser, snagging the top spot is nothing short of impressive. It's largely down to the updated H2 chip, which bumps up the AirPods Max 2 sound quality through a better Adaptive EQ. While the core design remains unchanged, the new chip and high dynamic range amplifier provide greater dynamics and balance, with some reviewers even noting that the soundstage now seems more lively and open. Sound quality is a matter of personal taste, mind you, but if you're looking for headphones that fall into this category, Apple AirPods Max 2 certainly won't disappoint.
Even if you're an audiophile seeking a similar vibe to open-back headphones in a convenient closed-back package, Apple has got you covered with the natural transparency mode that enhances the experience by mixing in surrounding sounds. The ANC is also very effective, with many reviewers pointing out just how many external noises AirPods Max 2 blocks out even in loud environments. As expected from Apple, AirPods Max 2 provide plenty of oomph in the extras department, with features ranging from Live Translation to Personalized Volume and Siri Head Gestures.
Part an incredible pair of headphones, part an extension of your iPhone, and part a fashion statement, AirPods Max 2 continues Apple's streak of iconic pieces of tech. Though the model reigns supreme in this category, some reviewers are critical of the overall weight, comfort, and battery life, and others believe it doesn't improve much on what the original brought to the table. The $549 price point may be premium, but so is the sound quality, and all the extras that you receive with the AirPods Max 2.