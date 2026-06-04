Not Bose, Not Sony: These Over-Ear Noise-Canceling Headphones Get Consumer Reports' Top Rating

For many people, purchasing a new pair of the best headphones is an exciting event. For others, particularly those who are looking to get the most bang for their buck, it can be a daunting task. Choosing between different types, brands, and frequency responses is often difficult. With so many intricacies, just picking a pair of headphones on brand power alone is completely understandable. Surprisingly, though, the top-rated pair in the current market isn't Bose, Sony, or even the audiophile darling, Sennheiser.

Per Consumer Reports, the best over-ear noise-canceling headphones are actually Apple AirPods Max 2. The original iteration of this product was well-received by the wider public, so you shouldn't blame Apple for keeping what worked the first time around while also providing a series of massive upgrades. These headphones may sport a nearly identical design and feel eerily similar to their predecessor, but in terms of features, Apple AirPods Max 2 comes with improved active noise cancelling (ANC), a bunch of quality-of-life bells and whistles, and significant updates to the sound quality itself.

As an Apple product made for the wider consumer base, these noise-cancelling headphones justify the $549 price point to many. But the real question is whether they hold their own in terms of fidelity and sound. Fortunately, they do. The audio experience they deliver is top-notch, with many users praising improvements in both the overall sound quality and the ANC, which is much more effective this time around.