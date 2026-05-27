Tamagotchi Invades Your iPhone 17 With Casetify's Nostalgic New Collection
Popular accessory maker Casetify just launched a new collaboration with Bandai Namco for iPhone 17 and Samsung Galaxy S26 users with Tamagotchi-inspired products. Not only is the case-maker bringing plush earbuds cases, straps, charms, and phone cases, but the company is also releasing the popular 90s Tamagotchi, in which users can take care of a baby Tamagotchi. We got a look at these products ahead of their release on May 29, and here's what we think about them.
By far, the most interesting accessory from this collection is the Tamagotchi itself, which is an Apple Watch-sized device with a retro display and three buttons. You need to add your time zone and start taking care of an egg, which will turn into a Tamagotchi. After that, you'll experience being a first-time parent by raising this lovely (so annoying) creature, where you'll need to feed, wash, and play with it. Whenever it needs you, the Tamagotchi device will beep, and you need to quickly attend to it. Otherwise, it will grow rebellious.
For me, raising a Tamagotchi in 2026 is like replaying Pokémon Red and Blue. I loved it when I was a kid, but I can't believe I actually spent so many hours with these devices on such a poor-quality screen. I'm almost 31, and my eyes are now used to beautiful OLED displays on my iPhone and iPad.
Casetify also offers other trendy accessories with the Tamagotchi collection
Alongside the Tamagotchi, Casetify also offers a number of customizations for iPhone and Samsung Galaxy cases, including figures of Tamagotchi, its custom font, and several different finishes. Even the company's Carry-on Bounce Suitcase is getting two new design options to celebrate this partnership.
Among the items we had early access to, there's a 3-way strap that you can use to hold your phone, a few charms, and even a pack of stickers that are now being used on my iPhone 17 Pro's camera plateau, following Apple's ad idea of adding stickers to the iPhone's back. Tamagotchi fans or people who like kawaii objects can find a range of detachable charms, and even try their luck with an all-new Tamagotchi Chase Card. Following the popularity of Pokémon TCG, Magic: The Gathering, and Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, and more, Casetify is also trying its hand at its own cards, including 'Supreme Ultra Rare' options.
Casetify's partnership with Bandai Namco and its Tamagotchi brand will be available soon in the featured co-labs section on Casetify's website. The collection starts from $36, but it all depends on what you're aiming to get. In the meantime, customers can also find other collabs, like with Evangelion, Solo Leveling, Dragon Ball Z, and more.