Tamagotchi Invades Your iPhone 17 With Casetify's Nostalgic New Collection

Popular accessory maker Casetify just launched a new collaboration with Bandai Namco for iPhone 17 and Samsung Galaxy S26 users with Tamagotchi-inspired products. Not only is the case-maker bringing plush earbuds cases, straps, charms, and phone cases, but the company is also releasing the popular 90s Tamagotchi, in which users can take care of a baby Tamagotchi. We got a look at these products ahead of their release on May 29, and here's what we think about them.

By far, the most interesting accessory from this collection is the Tamagotchi itself, which is an Apple Watch-sized device with a retro display and three buttons. You need to add your time zone and start taking care of an egg, which will turn into a Tamagotchi. After that, you'll experience being a first-time parent by raising this lovely (so annoying) creature, where you'll need to feed, wash, and play with it. Whenever it needs you, the Tamagotchi device will beep, and you need to quickly attend to it. Otherwise, it will grow rebellious.

José Adorno/BGR

For me, raising a Tamagotchi in 2026 is like replaying Pokémon Red and Blue. I loved it when I was a kid, but I can't believe I actually spent so many hours with these devices on such a poor-quality screen. I'm almost 31, and my eyes are now used to beautiful OLED displays on my iPhone and iPad.