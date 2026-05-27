Some Samsung Galaxy Phones Quietly Changed Dark Mode - Here's How To Fix It

Dark Mode on iPhone and Android devices isn't just a cosmetic option that helps you quickly switch between a dark or light user interface. The feature offers practical advantages. Dark Mode makes it easier to consume content in dimly lit environments, and can also help save battery life on OLED displays, as these panels don't consume energy to show true black.

A Dark Mode malfunction appears to be affecting various Samsung Galaxy phone users who've updated their devices to One UI 8.5. Galaxy S25 devices and other Galaxy handsets may display lighter blacks or gray colors in various apps when Dark Mode is enabled. This behavior appears to be a bug that Samsung is aware of and may correct in the future. Until then, there are unofficial ways to fix the broken Dark Mode on devices, which should tide users over until Samsung releases an official patch.

Why google play and google message dark mode look ugly on One Ui 8.5? pic.twitter.com/sfQf58SL9T — Firdaus Mustaffa (@mhdfirmus) May 11, 2026

Galaxy phone users complained online, on Reddit, X, and Samsung's own forums, about the changed Dark Mode colors that appeared after Samsung began rolling out the stable One UI 8.5 update in early-May. The software was released on the Galaxy S25 series in Korea initially, before expanding globally. Samsung has also started pushing out the software update to the Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Fold 6, and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Flip 6 models, though availability may differ by region. Affected users posted screenshots online showing the broken Dark Mode and the inconsistent blacks appearing in certain apps, as seen in the X post above. Some UI elements may appear in gray tones mixed with pitch-black elements.