Your Samsung Phone's Wallet Can Now Help You Speed Through TSA
Samsung is finally following in the footsteps of Google and Apple by introducing a digital ID feature that allows users to add their passports to their Samsung Wallet app. Samsung announced the new feature in May 2026, noting that Samsung ID with CLEAR will allow Samsung device owners to set up a digital ID that pulls information directly from their passports. This will allow those users to verify their identity at over 250 TSA checkpoints throughout the United States and gain access to the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. However, there are some limitations to keep in mind.
First, not all states support Samsung ID with CLEAR at launch. You can keep up with the updated list of supported states by checking the TSA's list of participating states. Additionally, a digital ID is only applicable for domestic travel or select sporting events. If you are traveling out of the country, you will still need to provide a physical ID to verify your identity. You'll also need a Samsung phone like the S26 Ultra, which is running Android 9 or newer, and a current Samsung account to use the latest version of the Samsung Wallet app.
How to set up Samsung ID with CLEAR
To start using Samsung ID with CLEAR, users should ensure they have a valid U.S. passport. Then, from the Samsung Wallet app, locate and open the Quick Access tab. Next, click the plus sign (+), select Digital IDs, then Samsung ID with CLEAR. Finally, click the Get Card option and follow the instructions that appear on screen. Once you've set up your Samsung ID, you'll be able to easily open your Samsung Wallet app, select the digital ID card, and use it at any participating airports via QR code or NFC.
Samsung also notes that your digital ID is secured with Samsung Knox. And, because it is part of the Samsung Wallet app, access is locked behind a fingerprint or PIN code. Furthermore, all data is encrypted directly on your device, so it doesn't need to be transported anywhere, which should hopefully bring some increased peace of mind. Samsung's version of digital ID appears to build on CLEAR ID, a free digital ID you can set up using your passport. You can learn more about how the TSA's digital ID system works to help you be ready for your next trip.