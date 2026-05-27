Your Samsung Phone's Wallet Can Now Help You Speed Through TSA

Samsung is finally following in the footsteps of Google and Apple by introducing a digital ID feature that allows users to add their passports to their Samsung Wallet app. Samsung announced the new feature in May 2026, noting that Samsung ID with CLEAR will allow Samsung device owners to set up a digital ID that pulls information directly from their passports. This will allow those users to verify their identity at over 250 TSA checkpoints throughout the United States and gain access to the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. However, there are some limitations to keep in mind.

First, not all states support Samsung ID with CLEAR at launch. You can keep up with the updated list of supported states by checking the TSA's list of participating states. Additionally, a digital ID is only applicable for domestic travel or select sporting events. If you are traveling out of the country, you will still need to provide a physical ID to verify your identity. You'll also need a Samsung phone like the S26 Ultra, which is running Android 9 or newer, and a current Samsung account to use the latest version of the Samsung Wallet app.