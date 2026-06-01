Costco TV Mounting Service Is Absurdly Divisive - Here's Why
If we're being perfectly honest, you should always buy your tech from Costco, especially big ticket items like smart TVs, since you can spend the savings on a mounting service that sets it up for you. Well, maybe. The service promises to take all the hassle out of installing a new LG OLED evo C6, one of 10 new Costco electronics to look for in 2026, but the results can be questionable.
When you buy a TV from Costco, there's an option to utilize the Angi Premier TV mounting service. A two-person team is available for $199.99 and the solo option costs $149.99. Interestingly, the two-person reviews are split nearly evenly down the middle, with the vast majority of customers rating the service as either 5-star or 1-star. The reason for this clear division is simple: It depends on who is hired for the job. Angi is a service that hires local "pros" to perform all manner of home improvement tasks — it's basically the Uber of home renovation. However, therein lies the rub: Anyone who uses Angi or Angi Premier is limited by local contractors that Costco hires.
Normally, Angi users can pick and choose servicers based on review scores and prices, but selecting the TV mounting professional service through Costco doesn't give you these options. You get whomever Costco hires. If that person is as skilled as they say and courteous to boot, your TV will likely be installed without issues. If not, you might be the one giving a 1-star review.
Costco isn't the only retailer that uses Angi
There are plenty of things to consider before you mount a TV to a wall. Do you have the right mount? Can your wall support the weight? Angi Premier can remove much of that stress if you buy a TV through Costco. But what if you purchase a TV elsewhere? Sam's Club is another chain that uses Angi for its TV mounting services — along with other household installations such as flooring, lighting, and security cameras.
Unlike Costco's offerings, Sam's Club's prices the mounting service based on TV size. Mounting a set that is 75 inches and under will cost $79.99, and anything bigger costs $134.99. Moreover, reviews are mostly 5-star, taking up 83% of all feedback with 1-star reviews in second place but at only 13%. Does this mean Sam's Club hires better contractors through Angi? It's possible, but perhaps these customers have just had better luck. If you look through other Angi services offered at Sam's Club, you'll notice that TV mounting installation is the only one with multiple reviews and high ratings.
The other service offerings only have reviews in the single digits or are poorly received (or both). For instance, multiple reviews of Angi's outdoor string light installation through Sam's Club complain that the installers were late and marked the job complete even if the work was not. Customers who went this route for home gym assembly had similar complaints. Ultimately, the results of these third-party service providers seems to boil down to luck and location.