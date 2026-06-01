Costco TV Mounting Service Is Absurdly Divisive - Here's Why

If we're being perfectly honest, you should always buy your tech from Costco, especially big ticket items like smart TVs, since you can spend the savings on a mounting service that sets it up for you. Well, maybe. The service promises to take all the hassle out of installing a new LG OLED evo C6, one of 10 new Costco electronics to look for in 2026, but the results can be questionable.

When you buy a TV from Costco, there's an option to utilize the Angi Premier TV mounting service. A two-person team is available for $199.99 and the solo option costs $149.99. Interestingly, the two-person reviews are split nearly evenly down the middle, with the vast majority of customers rating the service as either 5-star or 1-star. The reason for this clear division is simple: It depends on who is hired for the job. Angi is a service that hires local "pros" to perform all manner of home improvement tasks — it's basically the Uber of home renovation. However, therein lies the rub: Anyone who uses Angi or Angi Premier is limited by local contractors that Costco hires.

Normally, Angi users can pick and choose servicers based on review scores and prices, but selecting the TV mounting professional service through Costco doesn't give you these options. You get whomever Costco hires. If that person is as skilled as they say and courteous to boot, your TV will likely be installed without issues. If not, you might be the one giving a 1-star review.