Fitbit Users Can't Stand The Latest Update - Here's Why

The word "update" implies an improvement of some kind. For instance, the latest macOS update added incredible new features, including agentic coding support. However, updates only reflect what programmers think their customers want, and in the case of Fitbit's latest update, they were way off target.

Recently, Google (which acquired Fitbit in 2021) released an update for the official Fitbit app, now known as the Google Health app, that redesigned it from the ground up to go with the rebranding. However, users generally consider the revamped app a downgrade. If you look at reviews on the Google Health Play Store page, opinions are primarily negative. Users think the standard dashboard is an ugly mess (and a mess in general), but the biggest issues stem from the app's focus on AI.

The new Google Health app uses AI to coach users and summarize their health metrics. Moreover, instead of just providing the data points users want, the AI just shows the information it thinks users want — which is often completely different. And you can't deactivate the AI, either. People can still find the information they want, and when they do, the data is extremely helpful. However, actually finding this information requires multiple swipes, and nobody can customize the layout, which results in a ton of frustration.