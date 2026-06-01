Jeff Bridges' Remake Of A John Wayne Classic Is A Must-Watch For Any Western Fan

No matter what the internet might tell you, remakes can, in fact, be very good if they're handled the right way. Sci-fi stories have been retold time and again, and the horror genre is rife with movies that try to get extra jump scares out of tales we've all heard before. One genre that often gets its wagon circled is the western, with movies like "3:10 To Yuma," "Rio Bravo" (which was remade into "Assault on Precinct 13"), or "The Magnificent Seven" (a westernized remake of "The Seven Samurai") getting newer versions.

A John Wayne's favorite from 1969 got a new take in 2010, with the Jeff Bridges-led, Coen Brothers-directed "True Grit." The film also starred Matt Damon, Josh Brolin, and introduced most of the world to a star-in-the-making named Hailee Steinfeld ("Sinners," "Dickinson").

Adapted from Charles Portis' 1968 novel of the same name, the film tells the story of Mattie Ross (Steinfeld), who, following the murder of her father by horse thief Tom Chaney (Brolin), teams up with U.S. Marshal Rooster Cogburn (Bridges) to track him down. After their immense success with Neo-western, "No Country for Old Men," the Coen Brothers dared to take on a classic western romp, and the result led to one of the rare feats that remakes achieve — it actually got attention during awards season, with most of it aimed at the film's newest talent.