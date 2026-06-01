Why This Iconic '80s Gadget Is Winning Over Smartwatch Wearers

You may love your smartwatch for all the detailed information it provides you with, from health alerts to news to weather data — and, of course, the time. But don't those pesky, incessant notifications ever get on your nerves? Maybe you find yourself fiddling with the device's controls more than you'd like. Having to charge it all the time can be annoying, too, right? For all their benefits, smartwatches aren't perfect, and it's reasonable that someone might want to forego having yet another screen in their immediate vicinity at all times. In fact, recent data from Casio suggests that a growing number of people are turning to its simple, classic watches that echo '80s-era timepiece designs.

In its recent fourth-quarter results for the fiscal year ending March 2026, the Japanese tech firm reported net sales of 68.3 billion yen (about $429 million USD), alongside a steep overall 163% increase in operating profits from the year prior. The impressive numbers were driven in large part by the success of its Casio timepieces, notably watches like the A159 (pictured above) and the MTP-1302, which both sport the aesthetics of the company's '80s watches — some of which could actually do more than you'd expect, like setting alarms and displaying calendars. The modern versions of those classic-looking gadgets are winning over buyers with their affordability, simplicity, and stylish retro looks, especially compared to smartwatches.