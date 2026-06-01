Why This Iconic '80s Gadget Is Winning Over Smartwatch Wearers
You may love your smartwatch for all the detailed information it provides you with, from health alerts to news to weather data — and, of course, the time. But don't those pesky, incessant notifications ever get on your nerves? Maybe you find yourself fiddling with the device's controls more than you'd like. Having to charge it all the time can be annoying, too, right? For all their benefits, smartwatches aren't perfect, and it's reasonable that someone might want to forego having yet another screen in their immediate vicinity at all times. In fact, recent data from Casio suggests that a growing number of people are turning to its simple, classic watches that echo '80s-era timepiece designs.
In its recent fourth-quarter results for the fiscal year ending March 2026, the Japanese tech firm reported net sales of 68.3 billion yen (about $429 million USD), alongside a steep overall 163% increase in operating profits from the year prior. The impressive numbers were driven in large part by the success of its Casio timepieces, notably watches like the A159 (pictured above) and the MTP-1302, which both sport the aesthetics of the company's '80s watches — some of which could actually do more than you'd expect, like setting alarms and displaying calendars. The modern versions of those classic-looking gadgets are winning over buyers with their affordability, simplicity, and stylish retro looks, especially compared to smartwatches.
These Casio watches are simpler and easier on the wallet
A quick glance at online marketplaces shows just how lively the general retro gadget market still is. Indeed, this liveliness may very well have been a reason behind Casio's decision to reboot some of its classic watches from the '80s. Their popularity is partially owing to that fact that compared to smartwatches, the classic Casio models — and others like them — are simpler to use. And, with a lighter feature set, they're less likely to eat up your precious time by way of distracting interfaces and apps.
They're affordable, too — Casio's A159 and MTP-1302 watches retail at Walmart for around $29 and $66, respectively. Conversely, Apple's cheapest smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE 3, starts at $249. With the Casio watches' wallet-friendly pricing, you're less likely to worry about damaging or losing them. Best of all, though, is the charging piece. Most smartwatches need a power boost every one or two days, while the Casio A159 can run for seven years — yes, seven — on a CR2016 battery. The MTP-1302 is no slouch, either, and it can keep going for three years on an SR626SW battery.
Casio is a well-loved and classic brand with retro appeal
Simplicity and affordability are just two features that make Casio's classic watches appealing. But they have another, more culturally relevant perk working in their favor: the cool factor. Their bold, eye-catching retro designs stand out in a sea of screen-based smartwatches, and they also follow a broader design trend in which analog objects and early digital tech are making a resurgence in youth culture.
Many of Casio's classic watch designs look good in their own right, but their cameos in popular shows and movies over the years have also helped galvanize them as style icons in the realm of timepieces. Take Casio's iconic calculator watch, the Casio CA-53W (pictured above).The watch was worn by Walter White in the hit show "Breaking Bad," as well as by the Joker in Christopher Nolan's 2008 Batman movie "The Dark Knight." Notably, an early version of the CA‑53W also famously appeared on the wrist of Marty McFly in the 1985 blockbuster film "Back to the Future." Back in the '80s, though, the watch was considered cool for a different reason: calculators on watches were pretty advanced back then.
With their retro digital charm, these Casio watches feel more personal than the glassy smartwatches that dominate the present day. Wearing a classic digital watch like a Casio also marks the wearer as someone who appreciates earlier, simpler technologies. For some folks who opt for a Casio, the style factor may even trump the practical one, given it's been a fashion staple for decades now. The icing on the cake of sporting a Casio on your wrist? It can make for a great talking point at parties.