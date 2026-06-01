European Rockets Might Be Amazon's Secret Weapon To Compete With Starlink

As the billionaire space race heats up, the world's astro-moguls are looking to keep up with SpaceX's lead in low Earth orbit (LEO), and Jeff Bezos's space ventures, Amazon Leo and Blue Origin, are gaining a foothold. In April, Amazon struck an $11-billion deal to purchase Globalstar, a major player in the smartphone connectivity space, that paved the way for a landmark deal with Apple. However, Amazon's satellite program likely hinges on its ability to establish a launch pipeline independent of SpaceX. A partnership with French firm Arianespace, which operates the European Space Agency's Ariane 6 rocket, may be the key to closing the LEO gap. Since February, the company has launched 64 satellites via the rocket.

Bezos has made it his mission to close the gap between himself and fellow space oligarch Elon Musk. With over 10,000 satellites in its Starlink constellation, SpaceX owns roughly two-thirds of all satellites currently in orbit. Amazon's constellation pales in comparison. With just over 300 satellites, Amazon's Leo is a distant third when it comes to private satellites. However, the conglomerate hopes to scale those numbers over the coming years. Between Amazon Leo's projected 7,700-satellite constellation and Blue Origin's upcoming 5,000-satellite TeraWave project, Bezos may soon be on the precipice of challenging Musk.

Built through stockpiles of cheap, reusable rockets, SpaceX's empire is founded on its ability to launch satellites at an unprecedented rate. This advantage has forced the industry to heavily rely on SpaceX to launch their own satellites. The lack of scalable launch capabilities is a notable issue for Amazon, which has struggled to meet its lofty projections. By diversifying its launch partners, Amazon may finally be on its way towards realizing its ambitions.