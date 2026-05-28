Upcoming Google Play Store Update Might Add A Warning About Dead Apps

Fresh from adding new features to Android phones in April, Google seems to be making even more strides in the background to make using Android a better experience. Recently, the company has been reported to be working on a new Google Play Store feature that could warn you about dead apps.

According to an APK teardown by Android Authority, a new Google Play Store build tagged version 51.4.19 includes specific strings in the code that suggest Google may include a feature that warns users about installed apps that are considered dead. Dead in this case simply means that the app has been removed from the Play Store, so it will no longer receive any updates.

The folks at Android Authority found three different strings in the Play Store APK teardown, where Google tweaks the wording depending on the number of apps that have been removed. However, what remains constant about the message is that the company wants to warn you that a specific app (or apps) you've installed is no longer listed in the Play Store and that you shouldn't expect to receive any future updates.