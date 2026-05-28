Upcoming Google Play Store Update Might Add A Warning About Dead Apps
Fresh from adding new features to Android phones in April, Google seems to be making even more strides in the background to make using Android a better experience. Recently, the company has been reported to be working on a new Google Play Store feature that could warn you about dead apps.
According to an APK teardown by Android Authority, a new Google Play Store build tagged version 51.4.19 includes specific strings in the code that suggest Google may include a feature that warns users about installed apps that are considered dead. Dead in this case simply means that the app has been removed from the Play Store, so it will no longer receive any updates.
The folks at Android Authority found three different strings in the Play Store APK teardown, where Google tweaks the wording depending on the number of apps that have been removed. However, what remains constant about the message is that the company wants to warn you that a specific app (or apps) you've installed is no longer listed in the Play Store and that you shouldn't expect to receive any future updates.
Why dead app warnings could be useful for Android users
This feature might not sound exciting at first, but we bet there are so many installed apps on your device that it can be tough to notice when a specific one has been delisted from the Play Store. An app might be removed from the Play Store for violating Google's policies, or the developer might simply choose to discontinue it; no wonder there are several examples of discontinued Android apps that users miss. A good recent example is OpenAI's discontinuation of its Sora video-generation app, which was previously listed on the Play Store.
You might not realize that an app no longer lives in the Play Store until you try to install it on a new device or use it, and it doesn't work because it has been discontinued. That's where Google's new warning about dead apps could come in handy.
As of this writing, Google already warns you if it detects a potentially harmful app on your phone or if an app that you've installed has been suspended for security violations. Since the dead app warnings feature is still in development and has only been spotted in an early build of the Play Store, details about it are scarce at this point. That said, we don't know when Google might finally release this feature for Android users to enjoy, or if it might ever see the light of day.