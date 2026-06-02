5 Of The Best Projectors For A Bright Room

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While TVs have gotten cheaper over time, buying a large TV that's over 100 inches is out of reach for most buyers. For example, the TCL 115-inch QM7K is available for $10,000, whereas Samsung sells its 115-inch R95F TV for $30,000. However, if you really want to enjoy a large-screen experience in your home without shelling out tens of thousands of dollars, a projector can be a good alternative. That said, unless you are also planning to invest in a proper home theater room with controlled lighting, you'll find that not every projector can handle daylight or a ton of ambient light.

A projector's brightness becomes a key deciding factor if you want to use it in a room which receives direct sunlight. Picking one with lower brightness can seriously hamper your overall viewing experience. A brightness of 2,500-3,000 ISO Lumens is generally believed to be a good baseline for a bright room, with higher brightness being generally better.

Remember, ISO lumens, ANSI lumens, and LED lumens are all different and brands often try to trick customers by using deceptive brightness figures. ISO lumens is an internationally recognized measurement that uses stringent testing, whereas ANSI lumens is more common in the U.S., Japan, and Korea. That said, ISO figures are typically more conservative because of their stricter environmental constraints. Fortunately, there are several excellent projectors on the market that not only deliver high brightness but are also feature-packed to provide an overall good experience.