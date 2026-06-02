5 Of The Best Projectors For A Bright Room
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While TVs have gotten cheaper over time, buying a large TV that's over 100 inches is out of reach for most buyers. For example, the TCL 115-inch QM7K is available for $10,000, whereas Samsung sells its 115-inch R95F TV for $30,000. However, if you really want to enjoy a large-screen experience in your home without shelling out tens of thousands of dollars, a projector can be a good alternative. That said, unless you are also planning to invest in a proper home theater room with controlled lighting, you'll find that not every projector can handle daylight or a ton of ambient light.
A projector's brightness becomes a key deciding factor if you want to use it in a room which receives direct sunlight. Picking one with lower brightness can seriously hamper your overall viewing experience. A brightness of 2,500-3,000 ISO Lumens is generally believed to be a good baseline for a bright room, with higher brightness being generally better.
Remember, ISO lumens, ANSI lumens, and LED lumens are all different and brands often try to trick customers by using deceptive brightness figures. ISO lumens is an internationally recognized measurement that uses stringent testing, whereas ANSI lumens is more common in the U.S., Japan, and Korea. That said, ISO figures are typically more conservative because of their stricter environmental constraints. Fortunately, there are several excellent projectors on the market that not only deliver high brightness but are also feature-packed to provide an overall good experience.
JMGO N3 Ultimate
The JMGO N3 Ultimate is an excellent projector for rooms with ambient lighting, thanks to its claimed brightness of 5,800 ISO lumens. It uses a laser light source and supports 4K resolution. While the JMGO N3 Ultimate has a list price of $3,000, it's often discounted to $2,400, which can be a good deal considering its features. Speaking of features, the company claims a 110% coverage of the BT.2020 color space, meaning you should get lifelike colors. It's also a good projector for gaming, as it supports variable refresh rate (VRR), 240Hz at 1080p, and has low latency. More importantly, its relatively shorter-throw makes it a good choice for small spaces.
The N3 Ultimate runs on the Google TV operating system, giving you easy access to the top streaming services, cloud gaming providers, and apps like Plex and Jellyfin to access your local media server collection. Other features include Dolby Vision support to enjoy the compatible content in all its beauty. The company has also included four-way lens shift, auto keystone correction, an AI Gimbal feature that makes it easy to get the right image on the screen regardless of your projector placement. Connectivity options include two HDMI ports, including one for eARC, and a single USB port.
Besides its higher price tag, the projector also suffers from some judder when dealing with 24p and 25p content, which includes most movies on physical media, and its contrast can be a bit disappointing in dark scenes. Finally, being an RGB laser DLP projector, it suffers from the rainbow effect; however, that's typical with this type of projector.
Xgimi Titan
The Xgimi Titan is another high-brightness projector and a solid choice if you have a high budget but you don't want to worry too much about the ambient light in your home theater room. It's a long-throw 4K projector that uses a dual-laser light source to deliver a claimed brightness of 5,000 ISO lumens, which should be enough to handle ambient lighting. As for its features, the projector supports HDR 10+, a Filmmaker mode, and a solid port selection, including two HDMI ports. More importantly, the Titan offers good picture quality, thanks to its wide color gamut and a decent contrast ratio.
It's a physically large projector that weighs over 25 lbs, making it most useful for a setup that doesn't move around much. However, thanks to the built-in support for auto focus, auto keystone, intelligent screen alignment, and optical zoom, it's relatively easy to adjust once installed. One of the downsides of the Titan is the lack of a built-in smart TV operating system. This means you'll have to plug in your own streaming device or a Blu-ray player if you want to enjoy your favorite content despite paying $4,000 for the projector.
JMGO N1S Ultimate
The N1S Ultimate is another capable projector from JMGO for folks who don't quite have the budget for the company's more expensive offering. It's also among the best projectors for home theaters, according to cinephiles. Although the N1S Ultimate was introduced at $2,800, it has since seemingly seen a price cut and has been frequently selling for around $1,499. At this price tag, the JMGO offering has much to like, from its 3,300 ISO lumens brightness to the built-in Google TV platform. It also houses a good port selection, including two HDMI 2.1 ports, one USB Type-A port, and an audio jack. You can connect your audio gear to the second HDMI port on the projector, which supports eARC functionality. Speaking of audio, there is a built-in 20W subwoofer setup.
The projector also has an impressive color gamut with near-complete coverage of the BT.2020 color space, delivering lifelike colors. Setup is relatively painless, thanks to the built-in gimbal mount, autofocus support, auto keystone, and auto screen fit features. However, there are some compromises when it comes to the N1S Ultimate. For example, the projector lacks Dolby Vision or HDR10+ support, optical zoom, and lens shift. It's also limited to a 60Hz refresh rate and suffers from laser speckle and some rainbow effect.
Xgimi Horizon 20
Xgimi's Horizon 20 is a long-throw 4K projector that uses a laser light source to deliver a claimed brightness of 3,200 ISO Lumens. The projector is also pretty feature-rich, with support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ dynamic HDR formats, and it includes a Filmmaker Mode. It comes with Google TV, giving you access to a ton of streaming apps, cloud gaming services, and other apps. The projector is known for its good contrast ratio and a vibrant picture.
In other highlights, the Xgimi offering has lens shift, optical zoom, autofocus, auto-keystone correction, and intelligent screen alignment for easy setup. You also get two HDMI inputs, including one that supports eARC to connect a soundbar, a couple of USB ports to attach storage drives, and Wi-Fi 6 for fast wireless connectivity. Moreover, the company has included a dual 12W speaker system. The projector has a list price of $1,700; however, it is often discounted to around $1,400.
While there is a lot to like about the Horizon 20, its brightness is only good enough for a room with some ambient light and you may notice some laser speckle and rainbow effect. Besides the Horizon 20, the company also offers the Horizon 20 Pro and Horizon 20 Max models as part of the Horizon 20 series, which largely have the same features but can reach significantly higher brightness. You can consider these if you think your projector room gets a ton of ambient light or you want to project a larger image. Keep in mind, these models are also pricier.
Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-FH02
If you're on a tighter budget but still want a reasonably bright projector, a good option to consider is the EpiqVision Flex CO-FH02 from Epson. It has a list price of $600; however, you can find it selling for as low as $450. It's obviously not as bright as some of our other recommendations, but it can handle some ambient lighting. It's also only a 1080p projector, uses a lamp light source, and features a single 5W mono speaker. Epson claims the projector has an ISO-rated white brightness of 3,000 lumens.
It ships with an Android TV dongle in the box, which you can plug into the single HDMI port on the projector. This gives you access to streaming services, YouTube, and more to enjoy your favorite content. There is automatic vertical keystone correction, but you'll need to manually adjust focus and height. Sadly, there is no zoom, meaning you'll have to physically move the projector to adjust the image size. While the projector offers good color accuracy, it has a poor contrast ratio. Moreover, it misses out on HDR support and gaming features.
How we selected these projectors
Although there is no dearth of projector models on the market, picking one up for a room that's going to have ambient lighting can be a bit tricky. Therefore, while selecting our recommendations, we limited the projector selection to models with at least 2,500 ANSI or ISO lumens of brightness, which is widely recognized as the baseline to deal with any ambient lighting. We looked at all major projector brands, consulted expert reviews, and user feedback to pick these models. We also included a couple of relatively affordable models to ensure folks with a limited budget also have some choices in their projector shopping shortlist for a bright room.