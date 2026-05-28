Sony's Next-Gen 'True RGB' TVs Could Give OLED A Run For Its Money

OLED is considered among the best display technologies, if not the absolute best. So if you ask anyone to name their pick for the best type of TV, it'll likely be an OLED one. OLED is considered the best due to its use of self-emitting organic compounds, which deliver true blacks, vibrant colors, a high contrast ratio, and wide viewing angles. Sony wants True RGB to take on OLED by using independently controlled red, green, and blue LEDs, promising precise color reproduction.

The company says the technology can deliver high contrast, color gamut, and depth, as well as wide viewing angles. True RGB is also said to offer higher brightness and picture accuracy. Mini LED is usually considered second-best to OLED, and with Sony pitching True RGB as offering the best of both worlds in terms of brightness, picture accuracy, and color, this new display technology could give OLED a run for its money.

Sony's enthusiasm for its True RGB technology is unmistakable, but does this mean an end to OLED? It's too early to tell. Besides, Sony itself doesn't see True RGB as an 'OLED killer'. In a demo with Tom's Guide in early April, the company made it clear that True RGB isn't meant to replace OLED. Instead, it only exists to address the disadvantages of OLED displays, like brightness and size scalability. Regardless, the existence of these TVs is an important step forward for LED display technology and is a welcome addition to the premium market, especially if Sony's performance claims hold up.