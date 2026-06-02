5 Of The Best Android Phones Without AI

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Finding an Android phone completely devoid of AI in 2026 can be tricky because most modern smartphones, especially the flagships, have AI capabilities built in. For example, Google Pixel phones have Gemini Nano, Samsung Galaxy S series has Galaxy AI, and Motorola smartphones have Moto AI. If the Windows Phones were still around, those would probably be running Copilot.

While manufacturers frame the new technology as a helpful tool that streamlines your experience, a growing subset of users want an AI-free phone because they find it intrusive, distracting, and a privacy risk. As long as a phone doesn't have on-device AI, it doesn't have AI in the strictest sense. If it has system-level AI features that you can completely disable, it also deserves a spot on the list. The same goes if it has AI apps like Gemini, Copilot, and ChatGPT pre-installed, since these are optional and can be uninstalled.

Looking at older and minimalist Android phones makes sense since many of them don't support the AI features manufacturers are pushing. There are also a couple of recent phones that qualify, but the selection lacks flagship devices. With those caveats in mind, here are some options to consider if you're looking for an AI-free smartphone.