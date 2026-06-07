5 Apple Watch Ultra Bands That Can Compete With Official Ones
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The current generation Apple Watch Ultra 3 is a top-of-the-line smartwatch that looks good on the wrist, both in business settings and while on an adventure. There are also a number of Apple Watch accessories that can make the wearing experience more enjoyable.
When you order an Apple Watch Ultra, you get a number of choices in how your watch will look. One of the most important decisions that you'll probably make comes in what sort of band you want to pair with your watch face. The offerings available when buying an Apple Watch are nice and offer good flexibility, featuring bands using elastomer, layered fabric, titanium mesh, and even nylon weave.
The company even offers higher-end bands, some reaching over $1,000 for style-forward users with disposable income. But what about the alternatives from third-party brands out there? You might be surprised to find that there are a number of fantastic bands for the Apple Watch Ultra line that actually compete well with those from Apple themselves — usually at lower prices.
Nomad Stratos Band
A lot of people love the fabric bands that Apple offers, but many of them complain about issues with them when they get wet and how it can take ages to dry. Users also cite issues with comfort, leaving imprints in the skin and irritation from friction with daily use. This is why many users on Reddit and Apple Watch reviewers recommend the Nomad Stratos Band as an alternative.
This $180 Apple Watch Ultra band is designed with active lifestyles in mind. It's water-resistant and made of a titanium outer shell with FKM (fluoroelastomer) links that flex with the movement of the wrist. The inside of the band features a concave channel on each link helping to make the band more breathable than a traditional fabric Apple Watch band.
Users and reviewers alike noted how comfortable and lightweight the Nomad Stratos Band is, despite the titanium construction. It avoids the issues that many solid bands can face with rigidity as the Stratos Band can flex more easily. If you want a good-looking Apple Watch Ultra band and live a little more adventurous life than most, you can check out the Stratos Band from Nomad.
Nike Sport Band
When it comes to Apple accessories, you might think that you'll be spending a lot of money. And while that is true in many cases, not everything has to cost an arm and a leg to be well-liked by users. The Nike Sport Band is one example of this, an affordable $50 band for the Apple Watch line that continues to garner positive reviews from users across the internet.
The bands are noted to be very comfortable when doing activities, something that makes sense when you remember that they are sold by Nike. The good variety in colors and designs also make them great for those who really want to customize their Apple Watch experience. And if you plan on wearing your Apple Watch Ultra on your ankle, a good sport band is a must.
Reddit users really highlight the comfort factor, suggesting the Nike Sport Band over any of the sport band offerings from Apple. The only negative that keeps popping up is users wishing the bands were a little wider for the Ultra series. And one nice thing about the Nike Sport Band is that it's also sold at your local Apple Store and from Apple themselves online.
NewWays Titanium & Stainless Steel Link Bracelet
Apple offers a Natural Link Bracelet band that they state is crafted from 316L stainless steel alloy. It's a stunning band, but one that will normally run you $350. But there is another option that many on Amazon rave about and say can compete with the Apple one.
Holding a 4.6 star rating on Amazon with nearly 6,000 reviews, the NewWays Titanium & Stainless Steel Link Bracelet looks the part, and costs just $26 on Amazon. That's a low price when compared to the Apple original, but reviews love to sing its praises. Customers praise the value, the magnetic clasp, and the sleek and modern design that helps give it a premium look. There are even reviews from owners who purchased an Apple Link Bracelet and compare the NewWays favorably to it.
The spring bar design means adjusting links is simple with the included butterfly clasp, keeping your Apple Watch secure to your wrist. If you have an Apple Watch Ultra and are looking for a new band to help mix up your look without spending a fortune, the NewWays Titanium & Stainless Steel Link Bracelet might be one to check out.
Urvoi Natural Titanium Milanese Loop
The Natural Titanium Milanese Loop that Apple offers is a popular choice, thanks to its sleek styling that Apple says is inspired by the stainless steel mesh used by divers throughout history. It's a pretty loop, but one that comes at the cost of an additional $100 to an already expensive Apple Watch Ultra. But users on Reddit claim they've found an alternative in the Urvoi Natural Titanium Milanese Loop.
Found on AliExpress, Urvoi is one brand that constantly pops up in user recommendations on Reddit. While the price on AliExpress varies greatly, the Urvoi Natural Titanium Milanese Loop can normally be found for well under $100. Users on Reddit noted that the band feels nice and uses actual TC2 titanium for the mesh and TC5 for the buckle in its construction.
One Reddit user even went as far as to cancel their Apple Milanese Loop order after it became stuck in shipping limbo and chose Urvoi instead. While the bands from Urvoi might not surpass the official ones from Apple, many feel the brand can compete, and the lower price also doesn't hurt.
Spigen Lite Fit Ultra Strap
Apple has a number of fabric-based bands that they offer when you purchase an Apple Watch Ultra. These are all high-quality and many retail at $50, making them an affordable choice. But some users have issues with these bands, and Spigen bands could be a good choice for those looking for an alternative that compares with Apple's offerings.
The Spigen Lite Fit Ultra Strap is a highly recommended band with lots of users on social media, forums, and YouTube singing its praises. Made of nylon, the Spigen Lite Fit band is liked for being lightweight and fitting nicely on smaller hands and wrists. And the stainless steel connector has been designed to match the Apple Watch Ultra.
The Spigen Lite Fit Ultra is priced at $22, making it a decent choice for those looking to add a new band to their rotation. Spigen as a brand is best-known for making cases and screen protectors, so it only makes sense for them to move into other mobile accessories. And with all the praise online, their bands seem to be on par with what Apple is offering.
Methodology
When searching for Apple Watch Ultra bands for the feature, we looked to what users were buying and recommending online. From the depths of Reddit and various watch-based forums, to independent reviews and YouTube recommendations from smartwatch enthusiasts, we dove deep to find the brands that can compete with Apple's official watch band offerings. We also researched reviews on sites like Amazon to get a better idea of third-party watch bands that Apple Watch users are buying and recommending.