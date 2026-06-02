3 Discontinued Costco Perks That Used To Come With Your Membership

Costco sells a wide variety of goods, including electronics, clothes, groceries, kitchen appliances, furniture, jewelry, and so much more. Part of the appeal of shopping at Costco is the retailer's offers on bulk items that make shopping for weekly essentials, especially for a big family, less expensive. However, the best way to take advantage of Costco's discounts is to sign up for a membership. But, of course, you can still shop at Costco without a membership. Nonetheless, Costco offers many useful perks to its members, such as exclusive savings on big-ticket items and an excellent return policy. While all of these perks are amazing, the retailer used to have other benefits that are nothing but a memory these days.

If you think that the current Costco membership perks are the best, wait until you hear about the different benefits that have since been discontinued. While the big box retailer might try to sweeten its membership by adding perks, that's not always the case. The retailer has shown that it isn't shy about removing or limiting certain benefits. Here are three tech-related membership perks that Costco used to offer but has since discontinued.