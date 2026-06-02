5 Older Kindles Still Worth Buying In 2026
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Even though Amazon has several modern e-readers in its catalog, many older Kindles still make sense to buy in 2026. Since the device entered the market in 2007, the company has released several versions and updates to improve the overall user experience. However, while newer models have better hardware, that does not mean older models are no longer useful; they can still be worth it, especially at lower prices.
These older Kindles still deliver everything users need, especially for those who just want to read with greater comfort. You get a better reading screen than tablets offer, a battery that lasts a long time, and a huge library of books at your disposal. You do not always need to pay for the newest model, especially when you do not care about color screens or similar features.
Still, you need to choose with some care. Not every old Kindle is worth it, especially the first generations — you should check your Kindle model before buying, since Amazon removed support for several of them. Even beyond that, several models do not justify the money, since you will pay for a poor screen or slower performance, so we selected the ones that deserve your attention.
Kindle Paperwhite 4
The Paperwhite line remains one of the best Kindle lines, and the 10th generation model from 2018 still makes sense even after more than 8 years. At the time, it introduced a smaller bezel and full water resistance with an IPX8 rating. It also came with a flush-front screen, which eliminated the gap between the screen and the bezel where dust often accumulated.
Even if it is an older device, its specifications remain competitive for many users. It has a glare-free 300 PPI display and a thinner, lighter design than other Kindles from the same period. It also comes with Audible for users who enjoy audiobooks. So, even though it does not compete against the newest model in the ecosystem, it still delivers the essential features an e-reader needs.
Although new units are hard to find at retailers, the used market has some Kindle Paperwhite 4 units at interesting prices. For example, on eBay, you can find products selling for less than $80, almost half of what you would pay for the newest model on Amazon itself, which costs around $160.
Kindle Paperwhite 5
For anyone willing to pay a little more, this model also stands out as a good choice in this Amazon line, as noted in our Kindle Paperwhite 2021 review. Compared with the 4, it comes with a slightly larger screen, 6.8 inches versus the 6-inch screen its previous version had. Beyond that larger reading space, you also get other good features, such as USB-C charging and 8GB or 16GB of storage for your books.
Although a bit pricier than the regular Paperwhite 5 model, the Signature Edition is still worth purchasing in 2026. For a little extra money, you can double your device's storage capacity and get additional features, including wireless charging and an ambient light sensor that automatically adjusts the screen's brightness based on where you are reading your e-reader.
Even with higher prices, the Kindle Paperwhite 5 family still makes sense to buy, especially for anyone who wants to save a little money. For example, you can find the basic model for $85 to $115 on the used market, while the Signature Edition costs $110 to $130. These prices exceed the Paperwhite 4's, but the upgrades also make up for it.
Kindle Oasis 3
Even though Amazon discontinued the line after releasing this model, the Kindle Oasis 3 still ranks among the best older devices worth buying in 2026 for many users. It remains one of the few modern options users have for a Kindle with a physical button to turn pages, something Amazon removed from its Kindles after production ended.
Although these buttons are the Oasis's biggest differentiator, especially for readers who spend most of their time reading with one hand, it also has some solid specifications. For example, it has a 7-inch screen with 300 PPI, adjustable light, and water resistance. The aluminum design also gives the device a nice look, and Amazon promises to give this Kindle version security updates for two more years.
The only problem with the Oasis 3 is that it did not move to USB-C as its standard charging port and still uses Micro-USB. So, if you have already standardized all the cables at home, that can cause a minor inconvenience. As for prices, you can find it on the used market for about $150, which feels reasonable for a Kindle with this kind of finish.
Kindle 11th gen (2022)
Amazon released this basic version in 2022, and, as our Amazon Kindle (2022) review noted, it broke a trend in screen quality that had made almost every simpler e-reader version not worth it. Before it, all other basic models since 2007 had the same 167 PPI screen, which did not work very well for reading. So the 11th gen adopted the same 300 PPI display as the Paperwhite models, which greatly improved reading.
In addition, it is compact and lightweight, and it delivers the essentials so you can read your favorite works without issues. The 2022 version also makes sense to buy, even with the 2024 update, which doesn't bring significant changes. The differences come down to a screen with better contrast and a better front light, but nothing that changes your reading experience.
If you search the used market, you can find the 2022 Kindle for something between $50 and $70, depending on its condition. That creates a difference of up to $60 compared with the new 2024 model in Amazon's store. So, for anyone who wants a functional e-reader without spending much, it is a smart choice.
Kindle Scribe (2022)
As a Kindle version aimed at people who want a large screen, this e-reader model serves users who care about more than just reading. With a 10.2-inch display, 300 PPI, and stylus support — as detailed in our Kindle Scribe review — it is a device made for people who want to read or take notes. So, if you need to work with PDFs or like writing notes in your books, it offers something almost no other product in Amazon's ecosystem has.
At the same time, it is a more expensive model. For that reason, if you want to save some money, buying the 2022 version instead of the 2024 update makes sense. On the used market, you can find it for less than the $399 it costs on Amazon in its newest version. However, the difference between the two versions relates more to the screen texture for writing, which does not affect your experience much.
How we chose the best older Kindles worth buying in 2026
Amazon has released several Kindle editions since 2007, so one of the first factors we considered was the company's support for these devices. In 2026, they announced that several e-readers would officially lose support, so we did not consider any of them when building the list. Hardware also matters. Even though this device focuses on reading, your experience with it should still feel good.
For that reason, factors such as screen quality and finish also helped define whether one of these Kindles is worth buying. Most of the models listed here have more than 300 PPI on the display, which gives you a sharper image when reading, something older models do not offer. Finally, we also researched their prices on the used market, since they can fluctuate a lot, but in general they need to offer savings compared with Amazon's flagships.