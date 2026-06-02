Here's How Much A 2021 Tesla Model S Has Depreciated In Just 5 Years

It's no secret that a new car loses most of its value in the first few years, but you may not have known that electric vehicles depreciate at a faster rate than their gas-powered counterparts. And to show just how bad this is, let's take a look at one of the most popular EVs, the Tesla Model S. Although Tesla has discontinued the Model S and X, the 2021 Tesla Model S turns five this year, which is an important milestone when it comes to vehicle depreciation.

At launch, a 2021 Model S had an MSRP of $70,620 for the base Long Range Plus trim, $91,100 for Long Range, $93,100 for Performance, and $141,190 for the high-end Plaid trim, according to data from Kelly Blue Book (KBB). This KBB data reveals that the EV is now selling in the used car market starting as low as $35,200 for the entry-level trim, having lost around 50% of its value. That might sound like a lot, but it's actually better than five-year depreciation numbers for the 2021 Tesla Model X and 2021 Tesla Model Y, which have lost about 55% and 60%, respectively. If you've been considering selling your 2021 Model S or buying one used, you'll certainly be interested in knowing how much these cars, and the various trim levels, are worth today.