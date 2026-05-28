Motorola Was Caught Injecting Shady Tracking Code Within The Amazon App

Malicious actors are everywhere on the internet, though you typically don't expect them from the developer of your smartphone. We're used to dubious Chrome extensions that steal your data, but a recent incident with Motorola has left users puzzled. Though it's already been patched, there was a strange issue with Motorola devices (including the Razr Fold) involving users being sent to an even stranger link before opening a certain app.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Motorola issued an app update that was injecting affiliate code into the Amazon app via the Motorola Smart Feed app. Typically, the Smart Feed app shows users a variety of curated content, but when users tried to open Amazon through the app, it quickly opened a browser window and then closed it before actually launching the platform. While this is peculiar in itself, what's truly puzzling is that the URL users were being sent to involves a popular fashion influencer.

It's worth emphasizing that this peculiar "bug" has been patched, and Motorola was swift to correct the mistake. Motorola users don't need to take any action, as reports indicate that the issue in the Smart Feed app has been addressed without requiring any software updates. It's a peculiar situation, but given that we're used to finding malware hidden in video games, we're not totally surprised.