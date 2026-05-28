Disney Almost Rebooted This Beloved '90s Cartoon

One of the many highlights about John Carpenter's "The Thing" was the addition of Keith David as Childs, who, from the brilliant sci-fi remake, would go on to form an illustrious career, including a hefty amount of vocal work. Besides voicing the permanently peeved President in "Rick and Morty," David applied his voice to the incredibly dark animated adaptation of "Spawn," as well as the far more family-friendly Disney series "Gargoyles."

Spanning 3 seasons from 1994 to 1996, David took the lead role of Goliath, a heroic gargoyle, who, after being cursed in medieval Scotland, awakens 1,000 years later in New York to fight and protect his friends in a new time. The show was a hit for Disney, earning comparisons to "Batman: The Animated Series" and "X-Men." Well, given that both of those shows have been revisited to some degree by both "Batman: Caped Crusader" and "X-Men '97," it would make sense for the "Gargoyles" to take flight once again in a more modern era, and it turns out that one brave, creative soul actually tried to make it happen.

In 2020, director and producer Ciro Nieli dared to give the Gargoyles a go with a brand new series, only for Disney to shoot it down. Had it gone through, Nieli's proposed idea would've given a slightly different iteration of the characters, with Goliath having a significant alteration compared to the rest of the winged warriors.