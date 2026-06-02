Have you ever encountered a common printer problem where your printer absolutely insists on having colored ink available, even if you're only printing in black and white? It's not because it's trying to coerce you into replacing your old recycled ink cartridges, but rather, it's because everything you've been printing with that printer has been subtly dotted with distinctive colored tracking dots. These dots, which are in a shade invisible to the naked eye, serve as a subtle identification system indicating where a print came from and when it was printed.

Most color printers from the most reliable brands use this tracking dot system, placing a network of tiny dots on every document you print, even if you tell them to use only black and white ink. These dots can be read by someone familiar with a manufacturer's encoding system to determine the precise make and model of your printer, the date and time you used it, and, in some cases, whether you were printing a document alone or copying another one. This practice has roots in both encoded messages sent during World War II and counterfeit-prevention measures used on banknotes.