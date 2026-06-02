4 Tips To Free Up Storage Space On Your Smart TV

As with many of our devices in the digital age, smart TVs make it easy to download apps. That ease may come with a price for some users. Over time, you might have accumulated a number of apps that are taking up space on your smart TV. At least some of these may be apps that you no longer use. You may have even downloaded some apps that looked appealing, only to open them once or twice and never use them again.

Review the apps on your smart TV and take stock of how often you actually use all of them. You may determine that a few are worth deleting. Again, while the process for doing so may depend on the model of smart TV you own, deleting apps is almost always something that can be done via the settings menu. It's also an easy and effective way to free up space and potentially boost your smart TV's overall performance.