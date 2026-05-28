Spotify Users Have A New Feature To Share & Save Their Favorite Podcast Clips

One of the undisputed leaders in music streaming, Spotify is nothing short of committed to maintaining its edge. Thus, in 2026 alone, Spotify has added a bunch of interesting updates, including a feature that allows Spotify Premium users to listen to narrated articles from a wide array of publications. As the podcasting trend shows no sign of slowing down, it's no surprise that Spotify has decided to give both free and premium users a massive upgrade.

According to the official press release, with the new Spotify feature, you can share and save podcast clips. By simply tapping a single button in the "Now Playing" tab, users can trim the clip to taste and save it directly to their library. Though this makes it super easy to revisit favorite moments, there's also the option to share the clips via Spotify messages or other supported platforms.

The aptly named "Podcast Clips" drastically overhauls the sharing experience for podcasts. The ability to save and share an episode, a single chapter, or a tiny snippet is a welcome addition that makes it easy to find exact moments instead of digging through the episode (or expecting your friends to navigate the progress bar). It's not just users who will benefit from the new feature. Spotify notes that these clips represent a potential entry point for listeners, meaning that creators themselves could see improved discovery rates.