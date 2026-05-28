9 Of The Best Features Added To Spotify In 2026 (So Far)

Another new feature you might notice as a Spotify user is the Taste Profile. It's an ideal format for anyone who regularly explores their homepage to find new recommendations. The Taste Profile allows the Spotify application to curate your homepage to reflect your recent music, audiobook, and podcast choices. If you listen more to a specific genre, expect to see more of it on your homepage. You can also flag certain playlists if they don't align with what you want to listen to, similar to the Discover Weekly and Smart Filter functionality already added by the Spotify team.

Taste Profile also goes further by choosing music based on your habits and interests, such as preparing a playlist for when you're working out, training for a marathon, or podcasts that you can listen to during a long weekday commute. It might not get everything correct, though. If there's something that doesn't quite fit you, you can flag certain recommendations, thereby ensuring you'll get fewer of that specific genre in the future. You can also highlight the things the Taste Profile does get correct, and you'll be able to get more of that moving forward.

What's nice is that the feature is completely passive for all users, meaning you can choose how much you interact with it. The more you do, the more you get out of it, but if you don't, you'll still be able to continue using Spotify as much as you like with no changes.