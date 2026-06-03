Wall Mount Vs. TV Stand: Which Is Better For Your Home Theater Setup?

There are certain situations when you shouldn't wall-mount a TV, even if you'd otherwise like to. For example, maybe you're renting. Unless you get permission from your landlord, drilling holes to mount a TV on the wall is likely a no-no. Similarly, wall-mounting might not be an option if the walls don't have sufficient strength to support a TV. You might also reconsider a wall mount if you like to rearrange your space from time to time. Removing a wall-mounted TV and positioning it in another part of the room is more difficult than moving a TV on a stand.

However, there are instances when a wall mount might be the better option. Perhaps you want to keep the floor space as uncluttered as possible. A wall mount is preferable in this case. Wall mounts also tend to offer a more minimalist vibe that can align with modern interior design trends. A wall mount may also provide you with the flexibility of installing the TV at the perfect height and angle for comfortable viewing.

You may also consider a wall mount if you have young kids. A TV on a stand can tip over if someone knocks into it. That's less of a concern with a wall mount. In addition, although drilling might not be an option in a rental unit, there are various types of wall mounting options (such as tension-pole mounts and adhesive brackets) that don't require drilling.