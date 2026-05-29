Podcasts On YouTube Just Got A Big Update (But There's A Catch)

YouTube announced the arrival of the new features this week, highlighting how YouTube Premium subscribers watched over 800 million hours of podcasts in April 2026 alone and how these additional functions are meant to make enjoying podcasts even easier. The first big feature, called On-the-go mode, is a set of more listener-friendly controls that will place larger buttons on the screen for pausing, playing, and skipping tracks. On-the-go mode is already rolling out to Android devices and is expected to hit iOS devices in the coming months.

YouTube is also introducing the Auto Speed option, a feature that dynamically changes playback speed depending on how fast or slow someone is speaking in the video. YouTube says the functionality is meant to help speed up dense sections of podcasts so that users can soak up as much of the content without adjusting the playback speed manually. This seems like a great feature for long podcasts.

Finally, the last new function is Ask Music for podcasts. Google previously introduced this AI-powered feature to help users expand their playlists and libraries. However, it will now also help with podcast discovery, allowing users to get the AI's assistance in finding podcasts based on mood, genre, and more. As of this writing, the feature is available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, Latin American countries (excluding Brazil), Mexico, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.