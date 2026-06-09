5 Nostalgic Electronics & Gadgets That Will Instantly Remind Gen X Of Their Parents

It's always interesting to look at technological development not just in terms of prospective future developments, but as the gigantic continuum of devices that preceded us. For example, the members of Generation X, born from 1965 to 1980, have their own nostalgic devices from their own lives, but in addition to that, there were many electronics, gadgets, and appliances that their baby boomer parents made use of in their childhoods, from electric can openers to fax machines.

The electronics that you grow up around leave an indelible mark on your memory, even if you weren't personally the one using them. Whether one of your parents did their work at home on an electric typewriter or your whole family got excited for your first color TV, these devices not only made their presence distinct in the memories of those whose families used them, but helped to set the stage for the many incredible advancements that would follow them. The '60s and onward were a fascinating time for consumer technology development, and Gen X got to experience it in its most formative state while in a formative state themselves.