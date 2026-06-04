4 Blackberry Features Users Still Miss

Ah, the BlackBerry. Has a piece of tech ever gone from "wave of the future" to "ironic nostalgia item" so quickly? Although tech enthusiasts and corporate efficiency gurus may have embraced the BlackBerry during its first few years on the market, the rise of smartphones rendered this precursor obsolete. Thus, it can be easy to forget how the BlackBerry actually offered some genuinely useful features that users still miss to this day.

Users who long for the good old BlackBerry days might not simply be looking at the past through rose-colored glasses. They highlight several key benefits the device offered that are harder to come by nowadays. Although it's unlikely the BlackBerry will make a strong enough comeback to unseat its smartphone descendants, it's worth noting that some BlackBerry features are being integrated into newer smartphone models. The past may be the past, but that doesn't mean we can't learn a thing or two from it.