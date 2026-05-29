TP-Link's First Wi-Fi 8 Router Is Here, Even Though Wi-Fi 8 Is Still Years Away

Despite the FCC's ban on certain foreign-made routers, TP-Link remains one of the top router brands you can buy. Its products deliver super-reliable speeds and will work commendably, regardless of what you throw at them. This is why it's not such a surprise that the company is already thinking about getting ahead of the curve.

In short, TP-Link's first Wi-Fi 8 router is here years before the standard is expected to be finalized. In a press release, the company clarified that the Archer 8 Wi-Fi 8 router is designed with the new 802.11bn specification in mind. Thanks to its forward-thinking design, the new device may eliminate some common pain points such as inconsistent connection quality across rooms, multi-device congestion, and latency during high-bandwidth activities.

Yet, with the scheduled October 2026 finalization, the new-and-improved Wi-Fi 8 standard most likely won't fully launch before 2028. Is the new Archer 8 pointless? What is the benefit of the new standard, especially considering that Wi-Fi 7 only became available in January 2024?