TP-Link's First Wi-Fi 8 Router Is Here, Even Though Wi-Fi 8 Is Still Years Away
Despite the FCC's ban on certain foreign-made routers, TP-Link remains one of the top router brands you can buy. Its products deliver super-reliable speeds and will work commendably, regardless of what you throw at them. This is why it's not such a surprise that the company is already thinking about getting ahead of the curve.
In short, TP-Link's first Wi-Fi 8 router is here years before the standard is expected to be finalized. In a press release, the company clarified that the Archer 8 Wi-Fi 8 router is designed with the new 802.11bn specification in mind. Thanks to its forward-thinking design, the new device may eliminate some common pain points such as inconsistent connection quality across rooms, multi-device congestion, and latency during high-bandwidth activities.
Yet, with the scheduled October 2026 finalization, the new-and-improved Wi-Fi 8 standard most likely won't fully launch before 2028. Is the new Archer 8 pointless? What is the benefit of the new standard, especially considering that Wi-Fi 7 only became available in January 2024?
What does Wi-Fi 8 bring to the table?
It may still be a couple of years away, but Wi-Fi 8 is expected to eliminate the most frequent problems with Wi-Fi 7. While delivering pure speed used to be the bread and butter with past updates to the standard, the next generation will prioritize reliability. According to TP-Link's internal testing, the new standard tackles the user experience instead of pushing peak speeds.
Tests demonstrated that the new technology improves throughput by 33%, which could help increase stability at longer ranges. At the same time, Wi-Fi 8 could boost coverage throughout interior spaces while also improving throughput in heavy interference. TP-Link clarified that all the enhancements will keep speed drops to a minimum and decrease latency, leading to an overall improvement in stability across devices.
So, why launch the Archer 8 this year? Well, many brands are already taking a leap toward the new Wi-Fi 8 standard. Asus has also announced its own product, as has the Taiwanese manufacturer Sercomm. The fact remains that TP-Link's first Wi-Fi 8 router is here. Although it remains unclear if it's worth making the switch years before the new standard drops, it's certainly interesting to see Wi-Fi 8 become more than just a theoretical concept.