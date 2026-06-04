Huawei's New Car Headlights Can Project A 120-Inch Movie Screen

The humble headlight is getting an exciting upgrade after Huawei announced that the next version of its XPixel system will let you project video from a car's front lights. It means drivers will be able to beam their favorite shows and movies, and even live sports, onto walls or screens up to 120 inches, and project interactive games onto the ground. There are improved safety benefits, too.

Many of today's LED headlights already offer features like adaptive driving beams for better night visibility and matrix-style LED systems for glare control. Huawei's latest XPixel technology takes things to another level by transforming the headlights into a full-color projection system, bringing an element of entertainment to what has always been a rather mundane, though admittedly important, car feature.

Huawei has shown increasing interest in automotive technology in recent years, including working on an EV battery that can last over 1,800 miles on a five-minute charge. At the April 2026 Beijing Auto Show, the automaker said the latest iteration of its XPixel lighting platform will debut on an upcoming version of the Aito M9 (pictured below), an SUV co-developed with Chinese automaker Seres. However, U.S.-based drivers shouldn't get too excited just yet, as U.S. lighting rules only began allowing adaptive driving beam headlights in 2022, suggesting it could be a while before entertainment-style projection systems make their way to American cars.