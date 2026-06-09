What's The Point Of A 3D Pen If You Already Have A 3D Printer?
Most 3D printers are about the size of a small appliance, meant to rest on a desktop, counter, or workbench. They're not portable at all. So, if you want to create outside your workshop, you're out of luck. 3D printing pens, on the other hand, are a portable offshoot of the technology. They're a great companion to your 3D printer, and for when you want to step away from your traditional printer. They are also significantly less expensive than a 3D printer, so if you are curious about the technology and hesitant to commit to one, 3D pens are a great way to learn about and play with 3D printing.
Often marketed for younger audiences, 3D pens are limited in scope, which is the biggest difference between the two types of printers. It is also the answer as to why you might want one over the other. Like a standard 3D printer, a pen "extrudes" heated or warm filament from a nozzle, only it's more localized. You control where the filament goes by where you're pointing the pen's tip, much like the lines of a regular pen or pencil. A 3D pen naturally makes finer lines, and because they lack the stability of a 3D printer, creations tend to be more rudimentary. Expect simplistic shapes and flat designs. Layers are possible, but the finished products typically lack the precision of 3D printers. Theoretically, you could use a pen to make a big, flashy printed object, but it would take a lot of time and filament. It's best to leave big or complex prints to a standard 3D printer.
Ways to use a 3D pen
You can use a 3D pen to repair objects, such as holes in plastic items or cases. Or to make smaller, more manageable items. There are a ton of useful 3D printer projects for your desk that are small enough to create with a pen. For example, pen holders, cable holders, small stands, and other knick-knacks.
They are an affordable starting point for beginners and younger users interested in making creative prints. With proper supervision, children aged 8 and older can safely use a 3D pen, provided they're careful around the heated nozzle. And, unlike a full printer, you don't need modeling tools or blueprints. All you need are the materials.
If you already own a 3D printer, adding a 3D pen can support your current and future projects. You could use the pen for demos and prototyping. For example, if you have an idea for a print or an object and don't yet have visual inspiration, you could use a pen to sketch it, then scan the sketch with a digital modeling tool for your own 3D printer designs.
Need inspiration for your next 3D print? There are some really cool 3D printing projects you can finish in a weekend, like action figures, collectibles, and small gadgets. There are also useful printing projects to level up your home.