What's The Point Of A 3D Pen If You Already Have A 3D Printer?

Most 3D printers are about the size of a small appliance, meant to rest on a desktop, counter, or workbench. They're not portable at all. So, if you want to create outside your workshop, you're out of luck. 3D printing pens, on the other hand, are a portable offshoot of the technology. They're a great companion to your 3D printer, and for when you want to step away from your traditional printer. They are also significantly less expensive than a 3D printer, so if you are curious about the technology and hesitant to commit to one, 3D pens are a great way to learn about and play with 3D printing.

Often marketed for younger audiences, 3D pens are limited in scope, which is the biggest difference between the two types of printers. It is also the answer as to why you might want one over the other. Like a standard 3D printer, a pen "extrudes" heated or warm filament from a nozzle, only it's more localized. You control where the filament goes by where you're pointing the pen's tip, much like the lines of a regular pen or pencil. A 3D pen naturally makes finer lines, and because they lack the stability of a 3D printer, creations tend to be more rudimentary. Expect simplistic shapes and flat designs. Layers are possible, but the finished products typically lack the precision of 3D printers. Theoretically, you could use a pen to make a big, flashy printed object, but it would take a lot of time and filament. It's best to leave big or complex prints to a standard 3D printer.