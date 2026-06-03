Cassettes Vs. CDs: Which Has Better Audio Quality?

Sound quality is, to some extent, in the ear of the beholder. The qualities you prioritize and crave may be wildly different than those of a person standing alongside you, meaning making strict determinations about which format is better than another can be a fraught business. That doesn't mean, however, that you can't assess different media for different use cases or assess their strengths and weaknesses, though a lot of determining "sound quality" is situational and comes down to preference.

For instance, when evaluating cassettes against CDs, if you're judging purely by audio fidelity, CDs have a clear advantage. As the more modern and technologically refined medium, CDs have a natural advantage in cleanly duping a recording. That said, cassettes have advantages of their own, swapping that sharp fidelity for character, warmth, and, in many cases, nostalgia. Ultimately, like the battle between CDs and vinyl, the debate largely comes down to a matter of analog charm pitted against digital accuracy. Now that both CDs and cassettes appear to be making a comeback, let's dig into the major differences.