5 Common USB Problems And How To Solve Them

USB ports and cables are fundamental to our daily lives when interacting with most gadgets. However, as we use USB to charge our devices or transfer data from one computer to another, there's a big chance that something goes off and we need to do some troubleshooting. Among the most common USB problems is a device not being recognized, slower than expected transfer speeds, a USB port not working, and more.

Believe it or not, many of the common USB problems can be fixed by updating your operating system or the USB drivers of your machine. However, some quick fixes include plugging and unplugging, trying a different port, and so on. While for file transfers, users can rely on cloud storage or even something as straightforward as AirDrop, things like connecting peripherals still require a good old USB port.

After all, there are still several benefits of using the USB port. For example, connecting headphones via a USB cable ensures minimal latency while playing a game or watching a movie, while you also don't need to charge your peripherals as long as they remain connected through the cable. With still so many advantages to choose wired devices, here's what you need to do in case they stop working with your computer, smartphone, tablet, and more.