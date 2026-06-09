Why Did Old PCs Have A Turbo Button On Them?

If the current wave of retro nostalgia has you remembering the computers of your childhood (particularly those from extinct manufacturers), you may remember a bizarre feature of some old PCs: the turbo button. Amongst the resurgence of physical hardware and devices that have largely been replaced by digital equivalents currently happening across the tech landscape, people are seeing designs that hearken back to 90s PC cases, and I personally would love to see a nod to one of the most delightful quirks of that era.

While it may have brought to mind the NOS button in the "Fast and Furious" films, the turbo button actually had the opposite effect: pushing it would slow a computer down. While it may seem counterintuitive to want to slow down a PC, especially now in an era where performance is king, it was sometimes necessary to ensure that your hardware played nice with all of the software you loaded onto it.