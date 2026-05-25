How Many Of These 5 Extinct PC Brands Do You Actually Remember?

Today's PC landscape is dominated by a handful of power players, with a few other recognizable brands that contribute to an incredibly competitive market. Some of the names among today's best desktop PCs are Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, and Apple. Alternative but still widely-recognized brands include ASUS, Acer, and MSI. These companies make computers in numerous forms, with all-in-one desktop units and feature-packed mini PCs joining the ranks of traditional tower PCs as popular options over the years.

But these brands aren't the only contributors to the evolution of personal computing. Computers today are faster, sleeker, and more efficient than the PCs of yesteryear, but the market has been shaped by decades of competition, innovation, and in some cases, failure. A number of extinct PC brands, like Packard Bell and IBM, have seen success over the years, before fading away as personal computing needs have changed.

Some brands that drove the PC industry forward during its formative years are gone, but that doesn't mean they're entirely forgotten. The influence of giants like Compaq and Gateway can still be seen in certain ways, while the cultural impact of a brand like Commodore continues to conjure nostalgia. With time, tech companies have a tendency to be acquired, transformed, or to go out of business entirely. Let's take a look at some PC brands that helped shape the industry before disappearing from the market.