8 Cool Things You Probably Didn't Know The Google Pixel Recorder App Can Do

The mere fact that the Pixel's Recorder app swiftly transcribes your audio is, in itself, a very useful feature that will make it your go-to app during important lectures and meetings. However, instead of stopping there, Google decided to pepper in a slew of additional software and AI-powered features that make these transcripts more user-friendly than ever.

For starters, you can search for specific words and phrases in the Recorder app to find this phrase across all your recordings, which is pretty useful if you don't want to sit through multiple audio recordings just to find that one piece of information that you were looking for. All you need to do is tap on the "Search recordings" section at the top of the screen and type out what you want to search for. The Recorder app also adds AI-powered keywords to your transcript, which appear when you're scrolling through this text. Again, this makes it easier to jump between relevant sections of the recording to find the info you're looking for.

This transcription is also clever enough to identify multiple speakers and label the transcript, making the flow of conversation easier to read. These labels are given the default name of "Speaker 1," "Speaker 2," and so on. If you want to change these names, just select the recording and tap the menu to see numerous options, including "Edit speaker label." However, this technology isn't totally accurate and may not register multiple speakers. To do this manually, select the section of a transcript spoken by someone else, then choose "Split from here." After this, you can label this speaker as someone else to improve the transcript's accuracy.