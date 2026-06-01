Meta's Ray-Ban Display Developers Have Already Created Some Killer Apps

Productivity apps for iPhone and Android have existed for years, and now, the Meta Ray-Ban Display gets its own set too. Here are some of them:

DisplayList: To avoid frequently pulling your phone out during an errand or grocery run, you can try DisplayList. It puts your to-do list or grocery list right on your Meta Ray-Ban Display for easier access. This list stays on as you go about your task, and you can check items off with hands-free gestures.

Philips Hue: If you're after hands-free control of your Philips Hue devices without having to call out to your voice assistant, check out Philips Hue. It lets you use the Meta Neural Band to switch your lights on or off, adjust the brightness, and even set the lights to one of the twelve available colors. Your scenes are also accessible from the glasses.

Sous: You no longer have to wash your hands mid-cooking to turn the pages on a recipe book or scroll through your phone. Instead, you can just follow the step-by-step instructions on your glasses. After choosing from one of the recipes on the list, you'll first see the ingredients list. Enter to go to the first step, which is displayed in easy-to-read text. From here, keep hitting next until the meal is ready. If the recipe requires a timer, you can start one right in that specific step too.

Phrasebook: Travel phrasebook apps are great, but repeatedly glancing down at your screen while talking to someone can disrupt the flow of the conversation. This is where Phrasebook can help. It supports Japanese, Spanish, German, and French and has five categories: Basics, Directions, Food & Drink, Shopping, and Emergency. The phrases include phonetic lines to help you pronounce them.