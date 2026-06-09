Why Are 4K Blu-Ray Players Still So Expensive?
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If you're a cinephile looking to optimize your home theater experience, upgrading to a 4K Blu-ray player is a wise decision. A 4K Blu-ray player can deliver unparalleled image and audio quality while also offering the general benefits of a physical media movie collection (like not having to worry about a streaming service removing a title you already bought). However, even if you understand why you should make the switch to 4K Blu-ray, you might not have invested in this technology just yet. Perhaps you've been operating off the natural assumption that the price of a decent 4K Blu-ray player should drop as the tech becomes less of a novelty. If you've been monitoring prices, though, you might wonder why this hasn't seemed to happen yet.
Indeed, the cost of both budget and high-end 4K Blu-ray players hasn't budged much over the last few years. In the Reddit /r/4kbluray community, users seeking recommendations for affordable 4K Blu-ray players learn that budget-friendly options like the Panasonic UB450 are their best bet. The problem is, this device is still priced at $200 or more. In general, Redditors point out that even relatively inexpensive models are still in the $200 to $300 range, with premium models costing significantly more. Although multiple factors are likely involved, there is a key reason the price hasn't dropped much despite 4K Blu-ray players being around for a few years now.
4K Blu-ray players are still expensive because of low demand
As consumers become more and more aware of the limitations of digital downloads, it's starting to become somewhat common for film fans to embrace physical media once again. That said, this trend certainly hasn't rendered digital movies and streaming obsolete. Although cinephiles and younger consumers may be driving a resurgence in Blu-ray sales, digital copies of movies are still selling well with general movie-buying audiences.
Redditors in the threads linked to above explain that lack of demand is likely one of the key reasons the average cost of a 4K Blu-ray player hasn't dropped substantially. Similarly, users discussing the topic on Facebook agree that 4K Blu-ray ultimately remains a fairly niche tech. Its popularity is expanding, but definitely not to the point where the average consumer feels they need a 4K Blu-ray player just yet. Users also argue that this has naturally resulted in limited production of 4K Blu-ray players, which will inevitably affect the cost.
It's impossible to say with any degree of absolute certainty whether (and when) the price of these devices will start to drop. Again, renewed interest in physical media could be a factor that ultimately leads to 4K Blu-ray players becoming more affordable, assuming this trend isn't merely a fad. In the meantime, users on both Facebook and Reddit point out that some next-gen gaming consoles also function as 4K Blu-ray players. For gamers at least, this could represent a way to make multiple tech upgrades with one purchase.