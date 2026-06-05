Before You Buy A Used Nintendo Switch, Check For These 4 Problems

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If you're just trying to dip your toes in the world of Nintendo, then the original Nintendo Switch is still an excellent choice at $339, but you can always go with the cheaper and handheld-only Switch Lite for $229.99. You won't get the 4K resolution and up to 120 FPS provided by the Switch 2, but it is significantly cheaper, and will only get cheaper when the Switch 2 price goes up to $499.99 in September 2026.

If any of these prices still sound high to you, you can always get these consoles used. Just keep in mind that the used console market is like the Wild West. It's best to arrange a meeting with the person in a public place (avoid meeting strangers in private) to do a physical inspection. After all, you're paying someone to sell you a console they've been using for a while. Sometimes this can backfire tremendously unless you know what problems to look for.

Beyond the standard physical checks, you also need to ensure that the console isn't banned online, that there's no Joy-Con drift, and that there are no serious errors. It's used, so you know it likely won't be in perfect condition. Some problems are small and can actually give you more room to negotiate. For the serious ones, it's best to skip that purchase entirely.