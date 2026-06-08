The Gross Reasons Why Your Headphones Might Become Quieter Over Time

What's the best way to clean earphone? Some manufacturers provide support documents that advise consumers to clean their headphones frequently, outlining which tools to use and how to clean them. For example, Apple explains in support documents for AirPods Pro and AirPods models that users should clean the earphone meshes with micellar water containing PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, distilled water, and a soft toothbrush. Users should dip the brush in micellar water, clean the meshes with circular motions for about 15 seconds, and then blot the mesh on paper. The procedure should be repeated three times before dipping the brush in distilled water to rinse the meshes. Allow AirPods to air dry for about two hours. The AirPods charging case can be cleaned with a soft cloth and isopropyl alcohol (if needed). AirPods Pro tips can be removed and rinsed with water.

JBL, which makes cheap AirPod rivals, advises users experiencing volume or sound imbalance to remove stuck earwax from the speaker grilles by dipping the earphone tips no more than 1-2 mm in lukewarm tap water with dish soap for 2-3 minutes. and then using a toothbrush to remove earwax. Sony has a detailed guide on cleaning over-the-ear headphones, including a section on removing earwax from the microphone mesh. Sony advises users to remove the earpads, then clean the microphones using a cotton swab to carefully remove dirt. The company doesn't mention any cleaning solutions for the procedure.

Users can follow these guides for other in-ear earphones and over-the-ear models, especially if the manufacturers of their devices don't offer similar support documents. If you were wondering how often you should be cleaning your earbuds, Apple recommends regular cleaning. Some experts say that a weekly cleaning schedule should be enough, while a thorough cleaning can be done once a month.