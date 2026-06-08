The Gross Reasons Why Your Headphones Might Become Quieter Over Time
Even the best Apple AirPods and other types of headphones can get quieter over time. It may seem reasonable to conclude that the devices are simply too old to deliver the same sound performance they did when brand new. However, it may not be necessary to purchase a new product. The reason they become quieter may have nothing to do with malfunctioning internal components and everything to do with cleanliness. The earphone type of headphones accumulates all sorts of dirt over the years, including sweat, earwax, skin oils, hair and skin products, dust, and pocket lint. Some particles may be visible immediately, but not always. The fix is to clean your AirPods and other wired and wireless earphones regularly to ensure sound isn't blocked as it travels through the speaker mesh.
There is no way to prevent the buildup of some debris, like earwax, as that's a physiological aspect of the ear. However, you can remove the debris regularly by employing proper cleaning techniques.
What do users say?
Social platforms like Reddit have many threads discussing the lifespan of AirPods and similar devices. Battery life is a frequent issue in these discussions, and so is cleanliness. In such a thread, Reddit user ryocoon agreed that battery life can be a problem, but these devices "absolutely need to be cleaned." The user addressed one potential sound issue with the AirPods, saying that if the headphones "are 'projecting sound outwards' then they are clogged on the normal ear port, and are probably leaking sound out through the bass relief ports instead." The user suggested the fix is to use "an old soft-bristle toothbrush and some isopropyl alcohol" to clean them.
Other Reddit threads report issues with AirPods after cleaning them. "I just decided to clean my AirPods of wax and got rid of a good amount, but after I put them back in, my left AirPod is now extremely muffled and can only barely hear through it if at max volume," wrote Reddit user CletusMcgeetus, asking for advice. In a different discussion, Redditor bumbes noticed AirPods getting "more quiet with every use" despite cleaning them frequently, speculating that the AirPods mesh has become clogged with earwax.
How to clean headphones correctly
What's the best way to clean earphone? Some manufacturers provide support documents that advise consumers to clean their headphones frequently, outlining which tools to use and how to clean them. For example, Apple explains in support documents for AirPods Pro and AirPods models that users should clean the earphone meshes with micellar water containing PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, distilled water, and a soft toothbrush. Users should dip the brush in micellar water, clean the meshes with circular motions for about 15 seconds, and then blot the mesh on paper. The procedure should be repeated three times before dipping the brush in distilled water to rinse the meshes. Allow AirPods to air dry for about two hours. The AirPods charging case can be cleaned with a soft cloth and isopropyl alcohol (if needed). AirPods Pro tips can be removed and rinsed with water.
JBL, which makes cheap AirPod rivals, advises users experiencing volume or sound imbalance to remove stuck earwax from the speaker grilles by dipping the earphone tips no more than 1-2 mm in lukewarm tap water with dish soap for 2-3 minutes. and then using a toothbrush to remove earwax. Sony has a detailed guide on cleaning over-the-ear headphones, including a section on removing earwax from the microphone mesh. Sony advises users to remove the earpads, then clean the microphones using a cotton swab to carefully remove dirt. The company doesn't mention any cleaning solutions for the procedure.
Users can follow these guides for other in-ear earphones and over-the-ear models, especially if the manufacturers of their devices don't offer similar support documents. If you were wondering how often you should be cleaning your earbuds, Apple recommends regular cleaning. Some experts say that a weekly cleaning schedule should be enough, while a thorough cleaning can be done once a month.