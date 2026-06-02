The Four-Letter Bluetooth Device Name That Made A United Airlines Flight Turn Around

Passengers traveling from Newark Liberty Airport (EWR) in New Jersey to Palma de Mallorca Airport (PMI) in Spain faced an unusual delay when their plane had to turn around due to a Bluetooth device with an unfortunate name. The May 30 United Airlines flight left EWR around 6PM with 190 passengers and 12 crew, but landed back at Newark at 9:37PM.

United Airlines addressed the incident, telling NPR that the flight returned to "address a potential security concern" without providing more details. However, air traffic control audio and social media posts from those on the plane have revealed that the incident was caused by a Bluetooth device named a "certain four-letter word" that no one wants to hear anywhere near an aircraft or airport: Bomb.

Ultimately, it seems the device was a Bluetooth speaker named Bomb that, while harmless, raised some understandable red flags for the flight crew. While United has not offered any details, social media posts from those who say they were on the plane help piece together the situation. One Reddit comment from someone whose wife was on the flight reported that a 16-year-old confessed to naming the speaker, and another says the device was stored in cargo, hence why the owner couldn't turn it off when instructed.