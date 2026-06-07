These Airlines Offer The Fastest In-Flight Wi-Fi

With how connected we are to our devices, it's particularly noticeable when Wi-Fi is broken or slow, even in situations where we may expect some hiccups, like on airplanes. Airline Wi-Fi isn't known for its efficiency or speed, which is extra vexing when you have to pay extra for a mediocre service. After all, you can't use the normal methods for improving your Wi-Fi speed on a plane. However, some airlines do offer reliable Wi-Fi that's even faster than that of the national average.

According to an Ookla study, the airline with the fastest median download speed in 2025 was United Airlines, with an average of 319.99 Mbps. That sits far above the 214 Mbps U.S. average speed for the same year. After United, Ookla ranked Emirates in second place with 308.65 Mbps, airBaltic in third place with 305.77 Mbps, and Alaska Airlines in fourth place with 304.02 Mbps.

The study also looked at Wi-Fi consistency across different airlines. Ookla defined the Wi-Fi service as consistent as long as it offered a minimum 25 Mbps download speed and 3 Mbps upload speed throughout the flight. This was to show how reliable the service was rather than just measuring the peak. All four of the airlines with the fastest Wi-Fi hit that threshold over 50% of the time, with airBaltic topping the list at a truly impressive 98.3% reliability. These airlines all have one thing in common that can explain why they are so fast: they use Starlink.