Here's Every Major Android Tablet Getting The Android 17 Update

Google is already preparing the next major Android update for both smartphones and tablets. In early February 2026, Google launched the first Android 17 public beta. In May 2026, the company revealed a handful of new Android 17 features, such as new 3D emojis and a set of AI-powered features under the Gemini Intelligence name, which will arrive as part of the official release. But while Android 17 is coming, not every tablet on the market will receive this update. Some devices have aged out of their support timeframes and will likely not be among the lucky models that will be updated to Android 17 when Google officially releases it.

Some tablets that received Android 16 might fall out of favor due to the different update policies. If you have an Android tablet and aren't sure if it'll be updated to Android 17, we're here to help. We've scoured the websites of different Android tablet manufacturers to find major models that are scheduled to get Android 17 so you don't have to.