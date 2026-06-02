Here's Every Major Android Tablet Getting The Android 17 Update
Google is already preparing the next major Android update for both smartphones and tablets. In early February 2026, Google launched the first Android 17 public beta. In May 2026, the company revealed a handful of new Android 17 features, such as new 3D emojis and a set of AI-powered features under the Gemini Intelligence name, which will arrive as part of the official release. But while Android 17 is coming, not every tablet on the market will receive this update. Some devices have aged out of their support timeframes and will likely not be among the lucky models that will be updated to Android 17 when Google officially releases it.
Some tablets that received Android 16 might fall out of favor due to the different update policies. If you have an Android tablet and aren't sure if it'll be updated to Android 17, we're here to help. We've scoured the websites of different Android tablet manufacturers to find major models that are scheduled to get Android 17 so you don't have to.
Google's Android 17 update is coming to these major tablets
The list of Android tablets slated to receive Android 17 includes devices from different major Android manufacturers, such as Google, OnePlus, and Samsung. Some of the devices we've listed below, like the Pixel Tablet, have been confirmed by their manufacturer to receive the update, while others, like the OnePlus Pad 2 and OnePlus Pad Lite, are based on published update policies.
That said, here are the major Android tablets from different manufacturers that are eligible for Android 17:
- Google: Pixel Tablet
- Lenovo: Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3, ThinkTab X11 Gen 1
- OnePlus: OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Pad Go 2, OnePlus Pad Lite, OnePlus Pad 3
- Samsung: Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), Galaxy Tab S10+, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, Galaxy Tab A9+ (2025), Galaxy Tab S11, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, Galaxy Tab A11, Galaxy Tab A11+
When will Android 17 arrive on your tablet?
If your Android tablet is on the list of models expected to receive Android 17, you might be wondering when the update will arrive on your model. As of this writing, Google hasn't officially launched the next major Android update, but the company has been rolling out betas in preparation for that. Android 17 reached platform stability with the arrival of Beta 3 in March 2026, paving the way for developers to publish their Android 17-compatible apps to the Play Store. With Android 16's June 2025 release, Google could release the software in summer 2026 if it follows the same schedule.
Of course, the Pixel Tablet will be among the first devices to receive the update as soon as it comes out, as Google devices are always first in line. Other devices will likely follow sooner or later, depending on how fast each company decides to release its update — for instance, Samsung released its Android 16 update for tablets roughly four months after Google. So keep an eye out for official communication from your tablet maker on when you should expect Android 17 to hit your specific eligible model. You can also sit back and relax and simply wait for the notification about a new update that Android sends to inform users of software and security updates.