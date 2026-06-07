3 Signs Your TV Is Costing You More Than It Should (Even When It's Off)

The true cost of any appliance or piece of tech often consists of more than just what you spend when you first purchase it. You also have to account for additional costs that may result from using a device, such as energy bills. That's not to say that these additional costs are always unavoidable. Although you do technically have to pay for the energy necessary to run your devices, it's possible you're currently paying more than you need to. For example, if you know what warning signs to be on the lookout for, you may discover that your TV is costing you more than it should.

A smart TV in particular can cost you more in utility bills than you might realize due to what's known as phantom energy (also referred to as vampire energy). This is energy that gets drained even when a device isn't actively in use. As long as the device is plugged in, it uses some energy. Unfortunately, a device like a smart TV, which is connected to the internet and often remains in standby mode even when you're not watching it, can drain close to 40 times more energy than an older unit might.

That doesn't need to happen. There are various ways to reduce a TV's energy usage and save money. Again, you're more likely to address this problem successfully if you recognize the signs of a problem in the first place.