4 Disadvantages Of 100-Inch TVs You Should Know About

It wasn't all that long ago that owning a 75-inch flatscreen felt like a realistic ceiling for panel size and display technology. Nowadays, a 75-inch TV is actually one of the smaller size options if you're shopping for a gargantuan 4K LED or OLED. Brands like Samsung, LG, Hisense, and a few other manufacturers now offer TVs that are 100 inches or larger. If you have a big enough stand or wall space to work with, a 100-inch TV to call your own might sound pretty good.

Researching and investing in a brand-new TV is the kind of living room upgrade you'll be reminded of day to day. That said, it can be easy to make mistakes when shopping for a new TV, especially if you're focused on one or two calling card features (e.g., screen size, Alexa and Google Home compatibility, etc.) instead of the whole package. A 100-inch Samsung TV may look nice at the store, but getting it home and setting it up, only to be wholly disappointed, is buyer's remorse we all want to avoid.

To that end, we came up with a list of four of the most common disadvantages of a 100-inch TV you should know about. As the weeks and months fly by, we expect 100-inch TVs to improve in more ways than one, so some of the drawbacks we discuss today may end up being null and void.