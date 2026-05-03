There's No Point In Unplugging Your Smart TV - Here's Why

Many tech devices and appliances in the home constantly draw power because they remain plugged in, from your refrigerator to your washer and dryer, and yes, your smart TV. None of these are products you'd typically unplug, the first two for obvious reasons. But you might wonder if there's value in unplugging your TV, especially if you won't be using it for an extended time. Maybe you're going away for a long vacation, or it's a bedroom TV you only watch sparingly.

The short answer is no. The latest TVs are designed to run efficiently, and many include standby mode, one of the cool things you maybe didn't realize your smart TV could do. This mode still draws what's called phantom power, a load that's drawn when a device is plugged into an outlet, even when it's off and/or not in use. But it's very little power. Some of the latest TVs use standby mode to display art, making them look like paintings on the wall. One such model is the Samsung The Frame TV, along with other cheaper alternatives. If you want to be extra energy-conscious, fully turn off the TV rather than leave it in standby, which you can adjust in settings. But there's no need to unplug it fully. So, don't worry about squeezing behind a wall unit to reach the plug whenever you want to enjoy extended screen-free time.