5 Cool Things You Had No Idea Your Smart TV Could Do

You'd be hard-pressed to find a TV that isn't "smart" nowadays. They all incorporate a smart TV OS like Google TV, Roku, Tizen, Fire TV, or LG webOS for seamless access to streaming services and apps once connected to Wi-Fi.

But smart TVs from all the major brands can do much more, with plenty of features you might not have even realized were available. These go beyond the most common ones, like playing a movie, TV show, or sporting event through a streamer, or video game from a connected source or built-in app.

The smart TV is essentially a really a big computer screen with powerful processing and connectivity behind it. Thanks to various ports in the back, along with built-in wireless connectivity, it can do a lot more than just unlock access to streaming services and downloadable apps, or display content from a connected set-top box, Blu-ray player, or video game console. There's plenty more smart TVs can accomplish for productivity and entertainment, as well as convenience and ambiance.